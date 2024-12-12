Nintendo Switch Online gets classic NES and Game Boy Color Tetris

Nintendo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Tetris by adding the classic Game Boy Color and NES versions to Nintendo Switch Online.

Remarkably, this is the first time the NES incarnation of Tetris has been released since 1989, some 35 years ago. (Do you all feel old yet?)

Here to make you feel older is legendary Tetris designer and programmer Alexey Pajitnov, who Nintendo has unearthed for the following video.

"I would like to thank all the fans around the world," Pajitnov said. "You guys are all part of the Tetris legacy for the 40 years, and into the future.

"I hope you enjoy these historical titles from Tetris and Nintendo. Play Tetris, my friends!"

If you want to explore the history of Tetris further, you can't go wrong with Tetris Forever, a playable, interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse that launched last month for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

"It's eternal," our Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Tetris Forever review. "It's the game that someone, something, will be playing somewhere when the sun explodes. It's Tetris."

