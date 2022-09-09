You need to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to cook certain meals and craft materials for your own needs, or as part of questlines - like Goofy's 'The Mysterious Wreck' quest.

To help with your crafting needs, and any quest that requires you to use seaweed, we've detailed exactly where to find seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and how get seaweed once you do locate it.

If you're after seaweed as part of Goofy's The Mysterious Wreck' quest, then make sure to also check out our guide on how to get clay.

How to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The good news is that you can find seaweed in any one of the seven biomes currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Although we found about ten in one day on the shore of Dazzle Beach, they haven't respawned yet, over 24 hours later. Foraging seaweed either has a very long respawn time, might not respawn at all, or is currently bugged.

Don't worry if you can't forage any more seaweed though, as alternatively, all you have to do to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley is cast your fishing line into a source of water away from the bubble circles. You may occasionally catch a common fish, but you'll usually find seaweed pretty quickly if you keep your fishing rod away from the bubbles.

Make sure to fish away from the bubbles.

If you're planning on farming seaweed this way, or any other material in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then we recommend either bringing some meals with you to keep your blue Energy bar filled, or unlocking the Wishing Well in the area you're farming in, so you can fast travel between the biome and your home to fill your Energy bar without making meals.

While fishing, you should also 'hang out' with a character who has a fishing bonus, as this means they will occasionally find another seaweed after you find one. This fishing bonus isn't locked to one character, as you get to choose what bonus each of the villagers gets when you reach a certain point in their friendship.

Thank you for being a friend.

Now that you know how to get seaweed and farm it efficiently, you can either use it as an ingredient in meals, or craft it into fiber, which is needed for lots of crafting recipes - including rope. One seaweed will make five fiber at a time. So if it's rope you're after, you'll need to catch two seaweed, as you need eight fiber to make one rope at a workbench.

If you need more help in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we've got guides on how to upgrade your house, how to make ratatouille, and how to make crudités and fish sandwiches.