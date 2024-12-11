All Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them

Momo might not have as many outfits as Nikki in Infinity Nikki, but this means that his cloaks are much easier to get.

The only customisable part of Momo is his cloak, so all you have to do when you get (or craft) a new cloak is to visit the 'Momo' tab of the Nikki's wardrobe menu, then select the swanky new cloak you want Momo to wear in Infinity Nikki.

To help you with your future Momo-styling plans, we've listed all Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki below, including how to get all Momo outfits.

And if you're looking to collect all of Nikki's styles, check out our list of all Nikki outfits.

On this page:

All 5-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 5-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Blooming Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach the 140 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the limited-time Blooming Fantasy Banner. Butterfly Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach the 140 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the limited-time Butterfly Dream Banner. Dream Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Starlit Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Crystal Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Wave Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Roar Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pick at Level 30 on the premium track of the version 1.0 battle pass (Mira Journey). Nightfall Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pick at Level 30 on the premium track of the version 1.0 battle pass (Mira Journey).

All 4-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 4-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Sunny Day Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach Level 8 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft. Gentle Breeze Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach Level 16 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft Light Veil Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach Level 24 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft. Bright Gold Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach 'Legendary Stylist' Stylist Rank in the Advanced Courses menu.

Hope you have fun styling Momo!