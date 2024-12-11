Skip to main content

All Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them

How to get every cloak for Momo.

Momo's Butterfly outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
Momo might not have as many outfits as Nikki in Infinity Nikki, but this means that his cloaks are much easier to get.

The only customisable part of Momo is his cloak, so all you have to do when you get (or craft) a new cloak is to visit the 'Momo' tab of the Nikki's wardrobe menu, then select the swanky new cloak you want Momo to wear in Infinity Nikki.

To help you with your future Momo-styling plans, we've listed all Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki below, including how to get all Momo outfits.

And if you're looking to collect all of Nikki's styles, check out our list of all Nikki outfits.

All 5-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 5-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get
Blooming
Momo's Blooming outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach the 140 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the limited-time Blooming Fantasy Banner.
Butterfly
Momo's Butterfly outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach the 140 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the limited-time Butterfly Dream Banner.
Dream
Momo's Dream outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
Starlit
Momo's Starlit outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
Crystal
Momo's Crystal outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
Wave
Momo's Wave outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
Roar
Momo's Roar outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pick at Level 30 on the premium track of the version 1.0 battle pass (Mira Journey).
Nightfall
Momo's Nightfall outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pick at Level 30 on the premium track of the version 1.0 battle pass (Mira Journey).

All 4-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 4-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get
Sunny Day
Momo's Sunny Day outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach Level 8 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft.
Gentle Breeze
Momo's Gentle Breeze outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach Level 16 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft
Light Veil
Momo's Light Veil outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach Level 24 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft.
Bright Gold
Momo's Bright Gold outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach 'Legendary Stylist' Stylist Rank in the Advanced Courses menu.

Hope you have fun styling Momo!

