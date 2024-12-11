All Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them
How to get every cloak for Momo.
Momo might not have as many outfits as Nikki in Infinity Nikki, but this means that his cloaks are much easier to get.
The only customisable part of Momo is his cloak, so all you have to do when you get (or craft) a new cloak is to visit the 'Momo' tab of the Nikki's wardrobe menu, then select the swanky new cloak you want Momo to wear in Infinity Nikki.
To help you with your future Momo-styling plans, we've listed all Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki below, including how to get all Momo outfits.
And if you're looking to collect all of Nikki's styles, check out our list of all Nikki outfits.
On this page:
All 5-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here's all 5-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
|Outfit
|How to get
|Blooming
|Reach the 140 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the limited-time Blooming Fantasy Banner.
|Butterfly
|Reach the 140 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the limited-time Butterfly Dream Banner.
|Dream
|Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Starlit
|Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Crystal
|Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Wave
|Reach the 140, 280, 420, or 560 Deep Echoes pull milestone on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Roar
|Pick at Level 30 on the premium track of the version 1.0 battle pass (Mira Journey).
|Nightfall
|Pick at Level 30 on the premium track of the version 1.0 battle pass (Mira Journey).
All 4-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here's all 4-Star Momo outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
|Outfit
|How to get
|Sunny Day
|Reach Level 8 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft.
|Gentle Breeze
|Reach Level 16 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft
|Light Veil
|Reach Level 24 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration, then craft.
|Bright Gold
|Reach 'Legendary Stylist' Stylist Rank in the Advanced Courses menu.
Hope you have fun styling Momo!