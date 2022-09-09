You need to get clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to craft certain items and materials, and to complete quests, including Goofy's 'The Mysterious Wreck' quest.

To help with your crafting needs, and any quest that requires you to get clay, we've detailed exactly where to find clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and how get clay once you do locate it.

If you're after clay as part of Goofy's The Mysterious Wreck' quest, then make sure to also check out our guide on how to get seaweed

Where to find clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You're going to have to unlock specific Biomes to find clay, as certain materials can only be found in select areas in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To find clay, you need to spend Dreamlight to unlock either the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, or the Forgotten Lands. The cheapest point of entry to clay is the Glade of Trust at 5,000 Dreamlight, so we recommend unlocking it first.

The Glade of Trust also contains hardwood and iron ore, which is needed to repair the wrecked raft as part of Goofy's quest. However, if you need clay and another material not found in the Glade of Trust for another quest, or just for your own crafting needs, then feel free to unlock the Sunlit Plateau instead - which you'll need to unlock first in order to gain access to The Forgotten Lands.

How to get clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to use your shovel to dig holes in either the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, or the Forgotten Lands biomes. As mentioned above, these are the only places you can forage for clay so far.

You're not guaranteed to get clay when you dig up a hole in any of these biomes, but its not a particularly rare find, so you'll soon have stacks of clay to craft with if you put a little time into farming it.

If you are going to farm clay, or any other material in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then we recommend either bringing some meals with you to keep your blue Energy bar filled, or unlocking the Wishing Well in the area you're farming in, so you can fast travel between the biome and your home to fill your Energy bar without making meals.

We got 34 clay after digging holes in the Glade of Trust for around five minutes.

While digging, you should also 'hang out' with a character who has a digging bonus, as this means they will occasionally find another clay after you find one. This digging bonus isn't locked to one character, as you get to choose what bonus each of the villagers gets when you reach a certain point in their friendship.

If you need more help in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we've got guides on how to upgrade your house, how to make ratatouille, and how to make crudites and fish sandwiches.