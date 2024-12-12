The Fortune's Favor Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up by speaking to Mysti near the Cicia Art Academy Field Base at any point during the day.

For this task, you need to wear a specific pair of socks and show them to Mysti. In short, the socks must be lucky and you've probably already got them in your inventory if you've progressed through chapter one of Infinity Nikki.

On that note, here's how to complete the Fortune's Favor Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete Fortune's Favor Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Fortune's Favor Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Little Luck socks and show them to Mysti.

You get the Little Luck socks as part of your first bug-catching outfit called 'Afternoon Shine'. You can craft this from the Heart of Infinity after completing the'Accident at the Clothing Store' main story quest in chapter one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All you need to do is put the socks on and show Mysti - the rest of your outfit doesn't matter, the only piece you must be wearing are the Little Luck socks.

Upon showing them to her, Mysti will reward you with 20 Diamonds and the Lucky Knot bracelet sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

