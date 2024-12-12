The Danger Workup Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up by speaking to Hannah during the day at the Border Outpost in Breezy Meadow.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Danger Workup Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Danger Workup Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Danger Workup Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find the Piecey in the photograph for Hannah.

There is only one Piecey in the photo and you can find its location marked below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The Piecey is quite well hidden as, at first glance, it looks like it's part of the pile of sacks near the side of the building. However, on closer inspection, the Piecey is a slightly different colour to the rest of the sacks and is a tad smoother around the edges.

