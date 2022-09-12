You need to make bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to give as a gift, as part of orders in Remy's restaurant, and for certain questlines - including the early 'Diner With a Friend' Goofy quest.

To help with your cooking needs, and any quest that requires you to make it, we've detailed exactly how to make bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

On this page:

How to make bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although you get the bouillabaisse recipe from Goofy as part of his 'Diner With a Friend' quest, it's actually very easy to mess up and make a fish soup, or another fish-based dish instead.

If you need to make bouillabaisse as a gift for somebody, or as their meal in Remy's restaurant before getting the recipe, it's even harder to make if you don't already have an idea of what goes into bouillabaisse.

A good way to make sure you're not messing up the dish if you do have the recipe for bouillabaisse is to select 'Recipes' from the top left-hand corner while cooking, then select the bouillabaisse recipe and press the 'Autofill' button. This will add all the ingredients to your pot in the correct order (as long as you have them) and then you can use up one coal to make one bouillabaisse dish.

For those that don't have the recipe, here's what you need to make bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Shrimp

1 Tomato

2 Seafood

1 Vegetable

To ensure you make bouillabaisse instead of another fish dish, we recommend using clams or scallops as the two seafood ingredients, and a lettuce as the vegetable. If you're not using the autofill function, then we also recommend putting the ingredients in the exact order of our list above.

Use autofill to ensure you make bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to get bouillabaisse ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The vegetables will be the easiest bouillabaisse ingredients to find. You can get lettuce or lettuce seeds from Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadows. If it's not appearing for you, make sure you have Goofy's stall upgraded as much as you can.

For tomatoes or tomato seeds, you'll need to unlock Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach, located in the southeastern area of the beach, near the wooden pier. Again, if you don't see tomatoes or tomato seeds here, try upgrading Goofy's stall.

For the two seafood ingredients, stick to Dazzle Beach and pick up the pink and blue shells along its shoreline. These are clams and scallops, and as mentioned above, we recommend using them to make bouillabaisse because they are fairly common ingredients, and they help make sure you don't accidentally make another fish dish while cooking.

Catching a shrimp is the hardest part of making bouillabaisse. Shrimp are found by fishing at Dazzle Beach, but they are one of the more rarer catches here. You'll just have to keep fishing at the circle bubble spots in the water at Dazzle Beach to eventually get a shrimp.

If you plan on making multiple dishes of bouillabaisse then you should 'hang out' with a character who you have the fishing bonus assigned to. This means they will occasionally find another of the ingredient you get while fishing, making the hunt for shrimp easier.

The same applies to picking vegetables. Hanging out with a character with the gardening bonus will get you more of that vegetable when you harvest them.

