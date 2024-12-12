How to get Ascendancy Points in Path of Exile 2

Leveling up your character in Path of Exile 2 to become a godlike fighter you need to obtain Ascendancy Points.

Making a powerful character is part of the fun in Path of Exile 2. However, the game is not easy and the way to reach true power is paved with difficult challenges and deadly creatures.

But if you're still only starting in your journey to godhood - and suffering - we can help you with this guide. Here we cover what Ascendancy Points are and how to get them.

On this page: Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy Points explained

How to get Ascendancy Points To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy Points explained In Path of Exile 2, Ascendancy Points are unique passive skill points that you can only use to unlock nodes from your Ascendancy Class. You can identify how many of these points you have by checking the top-right corner of the Skill Tree screen. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer The Ascendancy Classes are specializations that you can unlock and give you a new segment of passive skills which can completely change the way you play the game. Check out our All Classes and Ascendancy Classes guide to learn more about each specialization. Although the method to obtain Ascendancy Points differs from the usual, you can still refund these points in case you want to try other combinations. Refunding them costs a little bit more than regular passive skill points.