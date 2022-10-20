Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Nature and Nurture' walkthrough for Scar quest

'Nature and Nurture' is a main story quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley that introduces The Lion King's Scar to the valley, and continues the Pillars storyline.

Below, we've got a walkthough for the 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including how to unlock the quest involving new character Scar, and how get rich soil and make extra fizzy root beer.

How to unlock 'Nature and Nurture' Scar quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock Scar and his 'Nature and Nurture' questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to unlock access to the Sunlit Plateau area with 7,000 Dreamlight and complete 'The Curse' quest by fixing the Pillars of Friendship, Courage, Trust, and Power. We've got a 'With Great Power' walkthrough to help you with the Orb of Power if you're still working on it!

Once you've completed these previous Pillars quests and unlocked the Sunlit Plateau, go to the large elephant bones in the northeastern area of it to 'Investigate the Giant Skull', and you'll find the entrance is now unblocked. Walk through and speak with Scar to get started on his 'Nature and Nurture' quest.

We also recommend using your pickaxe on the rock inside Scar's elephant bones cave, as it contains a special reward.

Vitalys Mines location for 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step in the 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight valley asks you to go to the a new area, the Vitalys Mines.

The Vitalys Mines are located in the northern area of the Sunlit Plateau, above the bridge, at the mouth of the river. Look out for the waterfall to the right of the bridge, as the entrance to the mines are behind it.

Where to find what's blocking the river for 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before getting started, we recommend taking some meals or food items with you into the Vitalys mines, as there'a a lot of rocks you need to clear with your pickaxe to progress through the area. If you don't feel like cooking, cocoa beans are actually a very good source of energy, and there are a few trees containing cocoa beans located in the Sunlit Plateau.

Your goal inside the mines for Scar's 'Nature and Nurture' quest is to find whatever's blocking the river. Explore the left-hand side of the caves and use your pickaxe to clear all the rocks, and get rid of all the Night Thorns to clear a path until you get to the right-hand side of the cave with a small ramp on the right-hand side.

Check the sign beside the red barrel on top of this ramp to see what you have to do next.

Where to find the mining camp for 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you've finished reading this message on how to unblock the river, go down the ramp and take a right to find the mining camp straight ahead. The chest you need to search is the green one at the entrance to the camp.

You'll know you're in the right area if you can see the entrance of the Vitalys Mines ahead of you, behind a large rock.

We've opened ours already, but the chest will be here.

Open the chest, pick up its contents, then go into your inventory and learn the root beer recipe. When you're done, break that rock at the back of the mining camp with your pickaxe and exit the Vitalys Mines to tell Merlin about what you've found.

Merlin is usually near his house, but if he's not there or in Remy's restaurant, bring up your map and search for his picture.

How to prepare extra fizzy root beer for 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

We've got a full guide on how to make extra fizzy root beer, but generally, the most important part of this step is to use the dried ginger you got in the Vitalys Mines, not ordinary ginger.

Here's exactly how to make extra fizzy root beer:

1 Dried Ginger

1 Sugarcane

1 Vanilla

When you've successfully prepared the extra fizzy variety of root beer, take it back to the Vitalys Mines and put it in the red barrel with the crackling candy you got from the chest at the mining camp. In true Disney fashion, the large Night Thorns will disappear, and the water level will rise.

You can exit the mines to continue with the quest, but we recommend walking over the new bridge at the edge of the mining camp and opening the chest for a furniture pouch first.

Leave the mines and follow the purple figure into the dark portal near the elephant bones, then pick up the item dropped by The Forgotten and exit through the same portal to get back to the valley and show Merlin what you found.

How to make the Miracle Growth Elixir for 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Miracle Growth Elixir, you need:

10 Vitalys Crystals

10 rich soil

1,000 Dreamlight

Vitalys Crystals are found by mining the new black rocks with a blue glow in the Vitalys Mines. They're found all over the mine, but if you want to get 10 Vitalys Crystals as soon as possible, take a friend with a mining hangout bonus for the chance of finding double crystals everytime you break one of these glowing blue rocks.

We've got a full page on rich soil, but in summary, you get rich soil randomly when harvesting crops. Take a friend with the gardening hangout bonus, plant and grow wheat (it only takes a minute to grow), and you should get 10 rich soil in around 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how lucky you get with the drops.

If you don't have 1,000 Dreamlight, you can get more by completing quests for other villagers, or performing 'Dreamlight Duties'. Check what duties you currently have in the main menu and complete the easiest ones there, like cooking easy recipes, and you'll soon have 1,000 Dreamlight.

Once you have all of the materials, take them to a workbench, tab to 'Potion and Enchantment', and select the Miracle Growth Elixir to craft it.

Select the elixir from your inventory and use it to upgrade your watering can, then talk to Merlin again.

How to plant the Orb of Nurturing at the Pillar for 'Nature and Nurture' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Pillar of Nurturing is located on the southern area of the Sunlit Plateau, to the left of the bridge, and is easily recognisable by the purple smoke coming from it.

Right in front of the purple orb in the middle of the Pillar is a planting spot in the ground. Go right on top of it and press the same button you would to plant a crop, but select the grey orb instead.

Water the orb with your watering can and then... wait for something to happen. You might want to work on unlocking those new Star Path rewards, because the quest description implies it'll take a few days. Just remember to water it like you would a normal crop!

