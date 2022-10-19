You need to make extra fizzy root beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to progress with Scar's 'Nature and Nurture' quest.

Not to be confused with ordinary root beer, we've detailed exactly how to make extra fizzy root beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

If you're looking for more things to cook, our recipes list can help!

How to make extra fizzy root beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although you get the extra fizzy root beer recipe as part of Scar's 'Nature and Nurture' quest, it's actually very easy to mess up and make ordinary root beer instead.

Here's exactly what you need to make extra fizzy root beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Dried Ginger

1 Sugarcane

1 Vanilla

Remember that it's dried ginger that is needed to make the extra fizzy variety of root beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, not ordinary ginger.

Make sure you used dried ginger to make extra fizzy root beer!

Although it's usually a good idea to select 'Autofill' when cooking meals to save time, don't autofill root beer ingredients, or you'll make the ordinary root beer instead.

Additionally, there might be a bug that makes ordinary root beer instead of the extra fizzy variety when you try to make it for Scar's Quest. According to user DrumstickLolly8989 on the Disney Dreamlight Valley subreddit, rebooting the game will add the dried ginger you get on Scar's quest into your backpack again.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available in early access, and we've got pages to help you make the most of your time in the village, including how to upgrade your house and get more storgae, Remy's recipe book locations, a 'With Great Power' walkthough, how to get rich soil, clay and seaweed, how to make extra fizzy root beer for new character Scar's quest, and a complete recipe list, including how make ratatouille, bouillabaisse, and crudites.

If you use the other ingredients up before trying to make extra fizzy root beer, then you can buy sugarcane at Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach, and pick up vanilla from the ground in the Sunlit Plateau area.

Go to the Sunlit Plateau to find vanilla growing in the ground.

When you've made the extra fizzy root beer meals, take them back to the Vitalys Caves in the Sunlit Plateau and add the extra fizzy root beer and the crackling candy you found in the caves to the red barrel by the waterfall.

The water level will now rise and you can go and inform Merlin... but something strange will happen outside of the cave before you get to him.

