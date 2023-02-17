Disney Dreamlight Valley The Great Blizzard walkthrough for Olaf quest

The Great Blizzard is a main story quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which continues the Pillars storyline and gives you the chance to add Olaf to your valley.

This Disney Dreamlight Valley quest will see you visiting the Frosted Heights biome and, to complete The Great Blizzard, you will need to find three specific gems, which we’ve listed below.

Below you’ll find our The Great Blizzard walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you can properly add Olaf to your character collection.

How to start The Great Blizzard quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley To start the The Great Blizzard quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must have Major Update 3 - The Festival of Friendship - download and have the Frosted Heights unlocked, which requires both 10,000 Dreamlight and having access to the Forest of Valor. If you’ve met these requirements, then a blizzard will be blowing down on the valley from the Frosted Heights. If this is not the case, but you’ve already unlocked the Frosted Heights, make sure Major Update 3 has been downloaded - you should receive a cutscene of the blizzard once this has occurred. With these requirements met, your first task in The Great Blizzard quest is to talk to Merlin. He suspects dark magic is afoot and the way to stop it is to restore the Pillar in the Frosted Heights. Annoyingly the orb for said Pillar went missing even before The Forgetting occurred, so Merlin suggests you search the blizzard for the source of the disturbance.

Frosted Heights clue location for The Great Blizzard in Disney Dreamlight Valley Now it’s time to visit the Frosted Heights! No matter which staircase you take into the heights, you’ll want to head east once you’re there. Keep going until you reach the well, at that point you’ll need to head north, passing the Pillar, until you reach a stone door embedded in the cliff face. Head north when you reach the well until you reach the cliff. Interact with this door to open it and head inside. It’s here you’ll find Olaf hanging out in a distorted room with some strange looking squirrels.

Scary Squirrel locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley After chatting with Olaf, you’ll need to track down the scary squirrels who’ve stolen his nose and buttons. This means it’s time to head back out into the blizzard! If, however, you’ve been following Disney Dreamlight Valley’s storyline you may want to collect the diary pages scattered about this room. There are four scary squirrels to find and they’re all located in Frosted Heights. These squirrels are, despite the blizzard, easy to spot thanks to clouds of black smoke they emit when moving. Look for the black smoke! Once you’ve found a squirrel, you’ll need to chase it until the 'Check' interaction appears. At this point, you’ll be able to grab the squirrel and the body part they’ve stolen. We found the squirrels in the following locations: Near the Pillar in Frosted Heights, in the area almost above the pond in the south-eastern corner

To the right of the pond in the south-eastern corner of the Frosted Heights

Near the well in Frosted Heights

Near Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights After catching all four squirrels, head back to the secret chamber and return Olaf’s body parts.

The Great Blizzard sparking water particles in Disney Dreamlight Valley explained Olaf is still missing his arms in Disney Dreamlight Valley and this is a problem, because he was holding the orb you need for The Great Blizzard quest. He suggests talking to Elsa as she might know how to access the memories of water since the water might know where Olaf’s arms are. (Let’s just roll with it…) It’s important to note that we had already unlocked Elsa prior to starting The Great Blizzard quest, so, if you haven’t done so already, you may need to unlock Elsa from the castle. Elsa reveals that your Royal Watering Can has the ability to draw out the memories held by water. This means you now need to visit the Pillar in the Frosted Heights where you’ll find a pool of sparkling water particles. Using your Watering Can on this pool will create a vision of The Forgotten stealing the orb. After watching it, return to Elsa and tell her what you saw before returning to Olaf in the secret chamber. There you will need to use the Watering Can on both the sparkling water particles found near the table and the dark portal at the far end of the room. After watching these visions, talk to Olaf again to start work on fixing the portal. The first step is finding the book on dark portals. For us this was the white book near the big book pile, but it was also the third book we picked up. Either way, just keep picking up books until you find the right one and then talk to Olaf again. This was the correct book for us.

How to make a Dreamlight Prism in Disney Dreamlight Valley Your next task in The Great Blizzard quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley is to create a Dreamlight Prism. To do this, you will need a crafting bench and the following resources: 10 Glass

5 Purified Night Shard

3 Shattered Prism All three Shattered Prisms can be found within the secret chamber Olaf and yourself are in; one is by Olaf, the second is by the wardrobe and the third is by the table. For the Purified Night Shards, you will need 25 Night Shards and 5 Dream Shards, along with a crafting bench. The easiest way to find Night Shards is by using your shovel on the various digging hotspots littering the valley. This might also earn you a Dream Shard, but these can also be found by feeding critters and removing Night Thorns. If you don't want to spend your time hunting down digging hotspots though, you can craft Night Shards using Onyx at any crafting bench. Finally, you’ll need 50 Sand and 10 Coal Ores, along with a crafting bench, to make the required amount of Glass. While Coal Ore can be easily found through mining, gathering Sand can be quite a time consuming activity. This is because, while there may be some piles of Sand on the beach waiting for you, the main way you gather it is by digging on the beach. You’ll uncover other crafting materials while doing this, like shells, so it’s a good idea to bring some food with you, because you may be digging for some time. After collecting the required resources for crafting the Dreamlight Prism, you’ll be able to find it in the Functional Items tab when using any crafting bench. Now that you’ve created the prism, it’s time to return to the secret chamber and place it on the pedestal in the centre of the room.