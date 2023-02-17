Disney Dreamlight Valley The Great Blizzard walkthrough for Olaf quest
How to add Olaf to your Dreamlight Valley!
The Great Blizzard is a main story quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which continues the Pillars storyline and gives you the chance to add Olaf to your valley.
This Disney Dreamlight Valley quest will see you visiting the Frosted Heights biome and, to complete The Great Blizzard, you will need to find three specific gems, which we’ve listed below.
Below you’ll find our The Great Blizzard walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you can properly add Olaf to your character collection.
On this page:
How to start The Great Blizzard quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To start the The Great Blizzard quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must have Major Update 3 - The Festival of Friendship - download and have the Frosted Heights unlocked, which requires both 10,000 Dreamlight and having access to the Forest of Valor.
If you’ve met these requirements, then a blizzard will be blowing down on the valley from the Frosted Heights. If this is not the case, but you’ve already unlocked the Frosted Heights, make sure Major Update 3 has been downloaded - you should receive a cutscene of the blizzard once this has occurred.
With these requirements met, your first task in The Great Blizzard quest is to talk to Merlin.
He suspects dark magic is afoot and the way to stop it is to restore the Pillar in the Frosted Heights. Annoyingly the orb for said Pillar went missing even before The Forgetting occurred, so Merlin suggests you search the blizzard for the source of the disturbance.
Frosted Heights clue location for The Great Blizzard in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Now it’s time to visit the Frosted Heights!
No matter which staircase you take into the heights, you’ll want to head east once you’re there. Keep going until you reach the well, at that point you’ll need to head north, passing the Pillar, until you reach a stone door embedded in the cliff face.
Interact with this door to open it and head inside. It’s here you’ll find Olaf hanging out in a distorted room with some strange looking squirrels.
Scary Squirrel locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley
After chatting with Olaf, you’ll need to track down the scary squirrels who’ve stolen his nose and buttons. This means it’s time to head back out into the blizzard! If, however, you’ve been following Disney Dreamlight Valley’s storyline you may want to collect the diary pages scattered about this room.
There are four scary squirrels to find and they’re all located in Frosted Heights. These squirrels are, despite the blizzard, easy to spot thanks to clouds of black smoke they emit when moving.
Once you’ve found a squirrel, you’ll need to chase it until the 'Check' interaction appears. At this point, you’ll be able to grab the squirrel and the body part they’ve stolen.
We found the squirrels in the following locations:
- Near the Pillar in Frosted Heights, in the area almost above the pond in the south-eastern corner
- To the right of the pond in the south-eastern corner of the Frosted Heights
- Near the well in Frosted Heights
- Near Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights
After catching all four squirrels, head back to the secret chamber and return Olaf’s body parts.
The Great Blizzard sparking water particles in Disney Dreamlight Valley explained
Olaf is still missing his arms in Disney Dreamlight Valley and this is a problem, because he was holding the orb you need for The Great Blizzard quest. He suggests talking to Elsa as she might know how to access the memories of water since the water might know where Olaf’s arms are. (Let’s just roll with it…)
It’s important to note that we had already unlocked Elsa prior to starting The Great Blizzard quest, so, if you haven’t done so already, you may need to unlock Elsa from the castle.
Elsa reveals that your Royal Watering Can has the ability to draw out the memories held by water. This means you now need to visit the Pillar in the Frosted Heights where you’ll find a pool of sparkling water particles.
Using your Watering Can on this pool will create a vision of The Forgotten stealing the orb. After watching it, return to Elsa and tell her what you saw before returning to Olaf in the secret chamber.
There you will need to use the Watering Can on both the sparkling water particles found near the table and the dark portal at the far end of the room.
After watching these visions, talk to Olaf again to start work on fixing the portal. The first step is finding the book on dark portals.
For us this was the white book near the big book pile, but it was also the third book we picked up. Either way, just keep picking up books until you find the right one and then talk to Olaf again.
How to make a Dreamlight Prism in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Your next task in The Great Blizzard quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley is to create a Dreamlight Prism.
To do this, you will need a crafting bench and the following resources:
- 10 Glass
- 5 Purified Night Shard
- 3 Shattered Prism
All three Shattered Prisms can be found within the secret chamber Olaf and yourself are in; one is by Olaf, the second is by the wardrobe and the third is by the table.
For the Purified Night Shards, you will need 25 Night Shards and 5 Dream Shards, along with a crafting bench.
The easiest way to find Night Shards is by using your shovel on the various digging hotspots littering the valley. This might also earn you a Dream Shard, but these can also be found by feeding critters and removing Night Thorns.
If you don't want to spend your time hunting down digging hotspots though, you can craft Night Shards using Onyx at any crafting bench.
Finally, you’ll need 50 Sand and 10 Coal Ores, along with a crafting bench, to make the required amount of Glass.
While Coal Ore can be easily found through mining, gathering Sand can be quite a time consuming activity. This is because, while there may be some piles of Sand on the beach waiting for you, the main way you gather it is by digging on the beach. You’ll uncover other crafting materials while doing this, like shells, so it’s a good idea to bring some food with you, because you may be digging for some time.
After collecting the required resources for crafting the Dreamlight Prism, you’ll be able to find it in the Functional Items tab when using any crafting bench.
Now that you’ve created the prism, it’s time to return to the secret chamber and place it on the pedestal in the centre of the room.
The Great Blizzard gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley explained
With the Dreamlight Prism in place, your next task in The Great Blizzard quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley is to figure out which gems are missing from the other pedestals and replace them.
The gems you need are Amethyst, Citrine and Emerald.
Thankfully, you only need to find one of each gem for this quest, but, since it can take quite a while to find gems, we recommend bringing a good amount of food with you, so you’re not constantly running back to your house.
While each gem can be found in a specific biome in the valley, there’s also a chance you can find them in the Vitalys Mines of Sunlit Plateau.
Amethyst location
Amethysts can appear in the mining spots located in the Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands. If you see purple shards in a rock, or if they appear as you’re mining, then there’s a good chance this rock contains an Amethyst.
Citrine location
Citrines can appear in the mining spots located in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Pateau. Rocks with orange shards, or ones which have said shards appear as you’re mining, have the chance of containing a Citrine.
Emerald location
Emeralds can be mined from the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust mining spots. If a rock has green shards, or these shards appear while mining them, then there’s a good chance this mining spot currently contains an Emerald.
After finding all three gems, you need to, once again, return to the secret chamber in Frosted Heights.
Your next task is to place the gems on the pedestals leading to the portal, with the correct locations being:
- Right of red pedestal - Amethyst
- Left of blue pedestal - Citrine
- Right of yellow pedestal - Emerald
With the gems placed correctly, there’s only one more thing you need to do to retrieve the orb.
Disney Dreamlight Valley's holiday update is here! We've got pages on how to get Stitch, a walkthrough for Stitch's quest, festive fish, redemption codes, the Toy Story Realm, how to catch Kingfish, and an updated future and current character list, and recipe list including how to make boba tea, fruitcake, yule log, and a gingerbread house. For more help, check out how to upgrade your house, Remy's recipe book locations, a 'With Great Power' and Nature and Nurture walkthoughs - including how to get rich soil, clay, seaweed, and how to make extra fizzy root beer.
How to get the orb in The Great Blizzard quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley
With the portal now working, all you have to do is interact with it to whisper a secret and you’ll automatically retrieve the orb you need to complete The Great Blizzard quest.
Now you need to talk to Olaf again to return this arm and take the orb to the pillar in Frosted Height to place it back where it belongs.
With that done, the biome will return to normal and you just need to talk to Olaf for one final time to complete the quest.
For completing The Great Blizzard quest, you’ll be rewarded with the ability to interact with Olaf like any other valley resident and you’ll receive the Scary Squirrel critter companion.
Olaf, however, wasn’t the only new character added as part of Major Update 3 - The Festival of Friendship - as you can now get Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley!