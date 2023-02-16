Mirabel Madrigal has arrived in Dreamlight Valley, well, has almost arrived. Her home has protected her from the Forgetting but that means it was vanished from the valley! It's now your job to bring her, and her home, back.

There are a few steps that you need to take to bring Mirabel back to your Dreamlight Valley, but we strongly recommend making some space in one area of the map. The Mini-Casita is an extremely big house, so it takes up a lot of space when you get it.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get Mirabel in Dreamlight Valley.

Watch on YouTube Disney Dreamlight Valley - A Festival of Friendship Trailer.

How to get Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Mirabel in Dreamlight Valley, you need to look around for a golden Doorknob. We found our one in Peaceful Meadow.

It sparkles.

Once you find it and pick it up, it will start the 'The Golden Doorknob' quest and this is the beginning of your adventure to get Mirabel.

Step one - Talk to Merlin

After finding the doorknob, go and speak to Merlin. He will inform you that the object belongs to Mirabel but her home, the Mini-Casita, disappeared to protect her once The Forgetting started to get worse.

Merlin gets very excited about bringing Mirabel back.

He will then inform you that you need to show the Mini-Casita that the Valley is safe enough for it to return to. He will give you three tasks to complete, and luckily, they're pretty straightforward.

You can take these tasks on in any order, but we found that this order was the quickest way of completing the quest:

Take photos with three different villagers

Give two different villagers their favourite gifts

Have daily discussions with two different villagers

Step two - Take photos with villagers

When you find a villager you want to take a photo with, walk up to them and open your equipment wheel. Then, select the camera icon and the photo menu will appear.

You can change your poses, use filters, and do whatever you like to the image. The only rule is that you need to click 'Capture' for the image to register for the quest.

We were lucky and Donald was having a dinner with Mickey.

You need to repeat this step with three different villagers, you cannot take the photo with the same villager three times.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's holiday update is here! We've got pages on how to get Stitch, a walkthrough for Stitch's quest, festive fish, redemption codes, the Toy Story Realm, how to catch Kingfish, and an updated future and current character list, and recipe list including how to make boba tea, fruitcake, yule log, and a gingerbread house. For more help, check out how to upgrade your house, Remy's recipe book locations, a 'With Great Power' and Nature and Nurture walkthoughs - including how to get rich soil, clay, seaweed, and how to make extra fizzy root beer.

Step Two - Giving villagers their favourite gifts

The next step is to find and give two villagers their favourite gifts. You can easily find out what their favourite gifts are.

Open up your 'Collections' menu and select 'Characters'. Then, hover over the villager that you're thinking of giving a gift to and look at the bottom of your screen.

Yes, we gave Mother Gothel a gift.

In the bottom right corner of the screen, you should see a 'Favourite things of the day' section. This is showing you the three items that this villager classes as their favourite for the day and if you give them one of these three items as a gift, it will register as a 'Favourite Gift'.

Repeat this twice to complete this section of the quest.

Step three - Have daily discussions

Yes, all you need to do now is talk to two villagers! Daily discussions are the speech option that appears next to the small speech bubble icon that appears when you're talking to a villager.

The question was what our favourite thing about being human was.

In the above image, it's the 'Do you have a question Ariel?' option.

Step Four - Speak to Merlin again and gather Dreamlight

Now, you need to go back and speak to Merlin again. He will then tell you that the doorknob needs Dreamlight. You will need to bring Merlin 500 Dreamlight before you can progress.

Final Step - Welcome Mirabel!

Give the Dreamlight to Merlin and then he will inform you that the Mini-Casita has decided to return. You now need to find a place to put Mirabel's home.

Head into your 'Furniture' menu and click on Merlin's icon under the 'Requests' section. Then, click on the 'Mini-Casita' building and place it down in your desired spot.

Now that's a house!

In terms of villager houses, this is quite a big one but we found a spot for it in the Peaceful Meadow.

Once the house is down, you can welcome Mirabel to your valley!

Mirabel is always a joy to talk to.

Now it's time for you to speak to hopefully the first member of the family Madrigal.