Pokémon Go Rivals Week research tasks, quest steps and rewards
Rivals clash in this Pokémon Go event.
Rivals Week in Pokémon Go gives you the chance to catch some regionally exclusive Pokémon as creatures like Zangoose and Seviper will appear worldwide for a short period of time.
While you're searching out these Pokémon, you'll also be able to complete a timed research quest and some event-exclusive field research tasks in Pokémon Go.
Rivals Week also includes a Go Battle Weekend event where you can compete in an increased number of Go Battle League matches!
'Rivals Week' quest step in Pokémon Go
The Rivals Week quest is running throughout Rivals Week in Pokémon Go until said event ends on Thursday 9th May at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn all of the rewards this quest offers, then you need to complete it before this deadline passes or else it will vanish forever.
So, to help you out, we've listed all of the Rivals Week quest step and rewards below. Be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Rivals Week' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon - Mankey encounter
- Power up 15 Fighting-type Pokémon - Machop encounter
- Earn 10,000 Stardust - Gligar encounter
- Earn 20,000 XP - Throh encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - Sawk encounter
Rewards: 5000 XP, 3 Rare Candies and 2 Fast TMs
Rivals Week is currently running in Pokémon Go.
Rivals Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Rivals Week event in Pokémon Go might result in you receiving an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be completed outside of the event if you remember to save them in your field research collection.
Here are the Rivals Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Mankey, Poliwag or Ralts encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Alolan Sandshrew or Gligar encounter
- Power up Pokémon 15 times reward - Lickitung or Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls, 3 Potions or 2 Revives
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about Rivals Week in Pokémon Go
There are three bonuses running throughout the Rivals Week event in Pokémon Go until it ends on Thursday 9th May at 8pm (local time). The first sees you earning double catch candy and the second will give you x10 XP from spinning Gyms Photo Discs.
You also have an increased chance of encountering shiny Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor and Durant. But more on when you can encounter these regionally exclusive Pokémon later on...
The Go Battle Weekend is also running throughout this event - on Saturday 4th May and Sunday 5th May. You can learn more about this event-within-an-event further along in this guide.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently during the Rivals Week event:
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Mankey
- Poliwag
- Machop
- Lickitung
- Gligar
- Ralts
- Galarian Stunfisk
Rivals Week also offers you the chance to catch a number of regionally exclusive Pokémon. You just need to make sure you're hunting for them on the correct date as which regional exclusives are spawning worldwide will change throughout the event.
Here are the regionally exclusive Pokémon spawning throughout Rivals Week:
- Zangoose and Seviper - 10am on Saturday 4th May to 10am on Monday 6th May (local time)
- Throh and Sawk - 10am on Monday 6th May to 10am on Wednesday 8th May (local time)
- Heatmor and Durant - 10am on Wednesday 8th May to 8pm on Thursday 9th May (local time)
Remember - you have an increased chance of encountering the shiny forms for these regionally exclusive Pokémon.
A selection of raids are also running throughout Rivals Week, with the Pokémon spotlighted in three-star raids changing alongside the regionally exclusive Pokémon appearing in the wild:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Mankey
|Zangoose and Seviper
From Saturday 4th May till 10am (local time) on Monday 6th May
|Tapu Fini
|Mega Alakazam
|Teddiursa
|Throh and Sawk
From Monday 6th May till 10am (local time) on Wednesday 8th May
|Swinub
|Heatmor and Durant
From Wednesday 8th May till 8pm (local time) on Thursday 9th May
|Jangmo-o
Finally, PokéStop Showcases will, of course, be running throughout Rivals Weeks.
Go Battle Weekend in Pokémon Go explained
A Go Battle Weekend is running during Rivals Week in Pokémon - from 12am (local time) on Saturday 4th May until 11:59pm (local time) on Sunday 5th May.
During this time the number of battle sets you can complete each day will be increased to 20 allowing you to complete 100 battles per day, so that's a total of 200 Go Battle League fights you can partake across the whole weekend. You will also receive x4 Stardust from the win rewards, but this does not include the end-of-set rewards. Finally, there will also be a free-to-play timed research quest where you can earn the Hala-Style Sandals.
Finally, there will also be a pay-to-play timed research quest for this Go Battle Weekend. It will cost $1 or the equivalent in your local currency, but keep in mind this is nonrefundable. If you do decide to purchase and complete this research quest, then you'll be able to earn three Rare Candies, three Rare Candy XL, one Star Piece and Stardust.
Hope you enjoy the Rivals Week event!