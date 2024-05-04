Pokémon Go Rivals Week research tasks, quest steps and rewards

Rivals Week in Pokémon Go gives you the chance to catch some regionally exclusive Pokémon as creatures like Zangoose and Seviper will appear worldwide for a short period of time.

While you're searching out these Pokémon, you'll also be able to complete a timed research quest and some event-exclusive field research tasks in Pokémon Go.

Rivals Week also includes a Go Battle Weekend event where you can compete in an increased number of Go Battle League matches!

Rivals Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Rivals Week event in Pokémon Go might result in you receiving an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be completed outside of the event if you remember to save them in your field research collection. Here are the Rivals Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Mankey, Poliwag or Ralts encounter

reward - Mankey, Poliwag or Ralts encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Alolan Sandshrew or Gligar encounter

reward - Alolan Sandshrew or Gligar encounter Power up Pokémon 15 times reward - Lickitung or Galarian Stunfisk encounter

reward - Lickitung or Galarian Stunfisk encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls, 3 Potions or 2 Revives Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Mankey and Lickitung encounters can be earned by completing the Rivals Week research tasks.

Everything you need to know about Rivals Week in Pokémon Go There are three bonuses running throughout the Rivals Week event in Pokémon Go until it ends on Thursday 9th May at 8pm (local time). The first sees you earning double catch candy and the second will give you x10 XP from spinning Gyms Photo Discs. You also have an increased chance of encountering shiny Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor and Durant. But more on when you can encounter these regionally exclusive Pokémon later on... Heatmor and Durant are among the Pokémon who have higher shiny rates during Rivals Week. The Go Battle Weekend is also running throughout this event - on Saturday 4th May and Sunday 5th May. You can learn more about this event-within-an-event further along in this guide. The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently during the Rivals Week event: Alolan Sandshrew

Mankey

Poliwag

Machop

Lickitung

Gligar

Ralts

Galarian Stunfisk Rivals Week also offers you the chance to catch a number of regionally exclusive Pokémon. You just need to make sure you're hunting for them on the correct date as which regional exclusives are spawning worldwide will change throughout the event. Here are the regionally exclusive Pokémon spawning throughout Rivals Week: Zangoose and Seviper - 10am on Saturday 4th May to 10am on Monday 6th May (local time)

and - 10am on Saturday 4th May to 10am on Monday 6th May (local time) Throh and Sawk - 10am on Monday 6th May to 10am on Wednesday 8th May (local time)

and - 10am on Monday 6th May to 10am on Wednesday 8th May (local time) Heatmor and Durant - 10am on Wednesday 8th May to 8pm on Thursday 9th May (local time) Remember - you have an increased chance of encountering the shiny forms for these regionally exclusive Pokémon. Zangoose and Seviper hate each other so much they rarely appear in the same region in Pokémon Go. A selection of raids are also running throughout Rivals Week, with the Pokémon spotlighted in three-star raids changing alongside the regionally exclusive Pokémon appearing in the wild: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Mankey Zangoose and Seviper

From Saturday 4th May till 10am (local time) on Monday 6th May Tapu Fini Mega Alakazam Teddiursa Throh and Sawk

From Monday 6th May till 10am (local time) on Wednesday 8th May Swinub Heatmor and Durant

From Wednesday 8th May till 8pm (local time) on Thursday 9th May Jangmo-o Finally, PokéStop Showcases will, of course, be running throughout Rivals Weeks.