How get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go

The Master Ball, after years of waiting, has finally arrived in Pokémon Go.

Invented by Silph Co, the Master Ball is considered the best Poké Ball in the Pokémon universe due to how it always successfully catches whichever Pokémon it is thrown at. It continues to do so in Pokémon Go, granting you the chance to get a very rare Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Go, so you can use this powerful Poké Ball yourself.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.