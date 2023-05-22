How get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go
The best Poké Ball.
The Master Ball, after years of waiting, has finally arrived in Pokémon Go.
Invented by Silph Co, the Master Ball is considered the best Poké Ball in the Pokémon universe due to how it always successfully catches whichever Pokémon it is thrown at. It continues to do so in Pokémon Go, granting you the chance to get a very rare Pokémon.
Below you’ll learn how to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Go, so you can use this powerful Poké Ball yourself.
How to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go
At the time of writing, there is only one way to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Go.
To obtain the Master Ball you need to complete quest step 5 of the Let’s GO! special research quest.
Let’s GO! was released as part of the Rising Heroes Season and is available until Thursday 1st June at 10am (local time). So, if you fail to claim the quest by this date, you will miss out on your first chance to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go. Thankfully you don’t need to have the quest completed by this date, merely have claimed it so you can still complete Let’s GO! at your own pace.
According to the official Pokémon Go blog, there will be more opportunities to obtain Master Balls in future.
Pokémon Go Master Ball explained
The Master Ball is the best Poké Ball in the Pokémon universe and it retains this status in Pokémon Go. A Master Ball will always successfully catch a Pokémon whether it’s a Pidgey or a legendary Pokémon.
In Pokémon Go, you can use a Master Ball on Pokémon you encounter in the wild, successfully defeated in Raids, find by using Daily Adventure Incense or spawn from Lure Modules.
We recommend saving your Master Ball for a rare Pokémon, such as one of the Galarian legendary bird variants found via Daily Adventure Incense who have high flee rates or a Pokémon like Mesprit who are both regional and rarely appear in raids. (Or you could do what I usually do and keep it in your bag forever…)
Just remember that once you’ve used the Master Ball, you’ll have to wait until Pokémon Go decides to release another.
Hope you choose wisely when throwing the Master Ball!