Pokémon Go Timed Investigation Master Ball quest step and rewards

Timed Investigation: Master Ball is a timed research quest released into Pokémon Go during the Season of Adventures Abound.

Completing this Pokémon Go quest will reward you with a Master Ball - the best Poké Ball in the game which is guaranteed to catch whichever Pokémon you toss it at no questions asked.

Yet earning this Master Ball is quite the challenge, so to help you out we’ve listed all of the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest steps, along with some tips, below.

'Timed Investigation Master Ball' quest step in Pokémon Go Timed Investigation: Master Ball is a timed research quest released in Pokémon Go at the beginning of the Season of Adventures Abound on Friday 1st September. Due to being a timed research quest, you must complete Timed Investigation: Master Ball by Tuesday 21st November at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards. This is worth doing, because, as the name suggests, one of these rewards is a Master Ball - the only Poké Ball which is guaranteed to catch a Pokémon. You can use this Poké Ball to catch anything from a Rattata to a Galarian Legendary Bird. Below you’ll find the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest steps in Pokémon Go and, if you’d like some advice on how to complete these challenges, we’ve got a tips section awaiting you as well. Image credit: Niantic 'Timed Investigation: Master Ball' Step 1 of 1 Catch 1000 Pokémon - 8000 XP

Win 60 raids - 8000 XP

Hatch 30 Eggs - 8000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon - 8000 XP

Make 120 Excellent Throws - 8000 XP

Complete 150 Field Research tasks - 8000 XP

Explore 50 km - 8000 XP

Spin 300 PokéStops - 8000 XP

Earn 100,000 XP - 8000 XP

Earn 100,000 Stardust - 8000 XP Rewards: 20,000 XP, 3000 Stardust and a Master Ball.