Pokémon Go Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool, including how to get and use Daily Adventure Incense

Pokémon Go Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool, including how to get and use Daily Adventure IncenseEverything you need to know about Daily Adventure Incense!
Daily Adventure Incense is a special type of Incense in Pokémon Go, which, as the name suggests, can only be used once a day.
Since it gives you the chance to encounter Pokémon who don’t frequently appear in the wild, including some fascinating birds from the Galar region, it’s a good idea to know the Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool.
First, however, you should know how to get and use Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
How to get Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go
You’ll receive your first Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go by completing the special research quest, A Mysterious Incense Part 1.
It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, this quest is still being rolled out worldwide. This means you might not have access to Daily Adventure Incense yet, but, don’t worry, it will be with you soon and, from what we've experienced, doesn't require you to be at a specific level.
After doing so, one Daily Adventure Incense will appear in your inventory. Thankfully, it doesn’t take up any space in your inventory, so you don’t need to worry about spending any PokéCoins.
You can only carry one Daily Adventure Incense at a time and, after it’s been used, it will vanish from your inventory until it refreshes at 12am (local time).
It’s important to note that you must use your Daily Adventure Incense before 11:44pm (local time) to ensure you receive your incense allotment for the next day.
This means you can’t collect multiple Daily Adventure Incenses, because, if you forget to use it, the incense will simply carry over to the next day rather than you receiving a second one.
For that reason, we recommend using your Daily Adventure Incense every day and, to learn how to do so, read below…
How to use Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go
Daily Adventure Incense works in a very similar fashion to regular Incense in Pokémon Go; simply find the Daily Adventure Incense in your inventory and select it to begin attracting Pokémon.
You don’t, however, have to open your bag to use Daily Adventure Incense, because, every time this special incense is available to you, a little button will appear on Pokémon Go’s map screen. By pressing this button, you’ll be able to use your Daily Adventure Incense and get started on catching Pokémon.
It’s impossible, however, to use Daily Adventure Incense in combination with regular Incense. If you are using regular Incense, you’ll have to wait until it’s finished before you can use your Daily Adventure Incense and the same is true for the reverse.
No matter which method you use, the Daily Adventure Incense will last for 15 minutes once activated.
Daily Adventure Incense will only attract Pokémon if you’re moving, so start walking and keep an eye out for Pokémon encircled by a cloud of blue smoke. These are the Pokémon attracted to this special incense and, in the catch screen, they’ll also have the Daily Adventure Incense icon above their CP level.
Don’t worry if you’re running low on Poké Balls though - if you have a total, or fewer than, 30 Poké Balls, Great Balls and Ultra Balls, you’ll receive 30 Poké Balls upon activating your Daily Adventure Incense.
You won’t, however, receive this bonus if you have more than 30 Poké Balls, Great Balls and Ultra Balls in total.
Once your 15 minutes are up, you’ll receive a recap of all the Pokémon you caught during Daily Adventure Incense.
The question is - what Pokémon are in the Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool?
Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool in Pokémon Go
The Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool in Pokémon Go is an interesting one, because, technically, every Pokémon is included. This is due to Daily Adventure Incense being partly designed to make it easier for players living in rural areas to experience a wider range of Pokémon.
There are, however, a number of notable exceptions and, thanks to HQna from The Silph Road subreddit, we know what they are.
To begin with - by far the most exciting Pokémon in the Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool are Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.
These birds have clearly been taking lessons from the roaming legendaries of the mainline games though, because Galar Articuno, Galar Zapdos and Galar Moltres all share a capture rate of 0.3% and a flee rate of 90%. This means you’re going to be feeding them a lot of Golden Razz Berries and tossing a lot of Ultra Balls before you can add them to your Pokédex.
Aside from the Galar legendary birds, a selection of rare and evolved Pokémon can be found via Daily Adventure Incense - though we currently don’t know their spawn rate.
Below you can find some of the notable Pokémon, arranged in generation and National Pokédex order, in the Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool:
Gen 1:
- Venusaur
- Charizard
- Blastoise
- Clefable
- Wigglytuff
- Primape
- Alakazam
- Machamp
- Rapidash
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Gengar
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Omastar
Gen 2:
- Ampharos
- Jumpluff
- Forretress
- Houndoom
- Miltank
Gen 3:
- Combusken
- Swampert
- Silcoon
- Cascoon
- Shiftry
- Gardevoir
- Slaking
- Hariyama
- Nosepass
- Aggron
- Spoink
- Flygon
- Altaria
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Metagross
Gen 4:
- Luxray
- Gible
- Gabite
- Toxicroak
- Abomasnow
- Rhyperior
- Mamoswine
Gen 5:
- Munna
- Audino
- Sewaddle
- Archen
- Cryogonal
- Vullaby
- Zweilous
Gen 6:
- Talonflame
- Espurr
- Spritzee
- Tyrunt
- Dedenne
- Phantump
Gen 7:
- Rockruff
- Bewear
- Jangmo-o
Good luck hunting down the Galar legendary birds using Daily Adventure Incense!