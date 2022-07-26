Pokémon Go Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool, including how to get and use Daily Adventure Incense

Daily Adventure Incense is a special type of Incense in Pokémon Go, which, as the name suggests, can only be used once a day.

Since it gives you the chance to encounter Pokémon who don’t frequently appear in the wild, including some fascinating birds from the Galar region, it’s a good idea to know the Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool.

First, however, you should know how to get and use Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

How to use Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go Daily Adventure Incense works in a very similar fashion to regular Incense in Pokémon Go; simply find the Daily Adventure Incense in your inventory and select it to begin attracting Pokémon. You don’t, however, have to open your bag to use Daily Adventure Incense, because, every time this special incense is available to you, a little button will appear on Pokémon Go’s map screen. By pressing this button, you’ll be able to use your Daily Adventure Incense and get started on catching Pokémon. It’s impossible, however, to use Daily Adventure Incense in combination with regular Incense. If you are using regular Incense, you’ll have to wait until it’s finished before you can use your Daily Adventure Incense and the same is true for the reverse. No matter which method you use, the Daily Adventure Incense will last for 15 minutes once activated. Daily Adventure Incense will only attract Pokémon if you’re moving, so start walking and keep an eye out for Pokémon encircled by a cloud of blue smoke. These are the Pokémon attracted to this special incense and, in the catch screen, they’ll also have the Daily Adventure Incense icon above their CP level. Don’t worry if you’re running low on Poké Balls though - if you have a total, or fewer than, 30 Poké Balls, Great Balls and Ultra Balls, you’ll receive 30 Poké Balls upon activating your Daily Adventure Incense. You won’t, however, receive this bonus if you have more than 30 Poké Balls, Great Balls and Ultra Balls in total. Once your 15 minutes are up, you’ll receive a recap of all the Pokémon you caught during Daily Adventure Incense. The question is - what Pokémon are in the Daily Adventure Incense spawn pool?