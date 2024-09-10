Pokémon Go Max Battles explained, including how to Max Battle, how to win and Max Battle rewards

Max Battles are where you'll face Dynamax Pokémon, also known as Power Spot Bosses, in Pokémon Go.

Defeating a Dynamax Pokémon will grant you the opportunity to catch them, so it's important to know how to Max Battle in Pokémon Go. By this we mean knowing how to join a Max Battle though as there are a number of requirements you must meet before entering Dynamax including collecting Max Particles.

So read on to learn everything you need to know about Max Battles in Pokémon Go - from how to join Max Battles, how to win Max Battles and a look at Max Battle rewards.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to win a Max Battle in Pokémon Go: Max Battles explained The way Max Battles work in Pokémon Go, much like joining them, shares similarities with raids, but has a number of unique mechanics which you should pay attention to. You can only select Dynamax Pokémon for Max Battles. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Firstly, there's two important facts you need to remember - you can only use Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles and your team can only consist of three Pokémon. Due to this, it's worth investing in your Dynamax Pokémon's Max Move for, while you can easily defeat a one-star Power Spot Boss alone, battling a three-star one will be a whole different matter. Keep an eye on your Dynamax Pokémon collection as it builds as well to ensure your team is suited well for the upcoming battle. Though, you may not be facing a Max Battle alone. When you arrive at a Power Spot you may notice a little trophy symbol in the top-right hand corner. Pressing on it will reveal a list of all the Pokémon placed at the Power Spot by previous trainers. These Pokémon will assist you in battle until either the Power Spot closes or they've partaken in a certain number of battles by providing an attack bonus. The more Pokémon there are, the higher this bonus will be. You can even place your own Pokémon at a Power Spot, which we cover in more detail in the next section. It's also possible to check the attack bonus you'll get for a Max Battle by pressing the fist logo when selecting your team before entering a Max Battle. Select the trophy or fist symbol to see how many Pokémon have been placed at a Power Spot and check the attack bonus. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic When you first start a Max Battle, you'll be able to attack using Fast Attacks and, with enough energy, Charged Attacks like usual. As you do so, however, you'll notice the Max Meter filling at the top of the screen. You may even notice additional energy spawn, which you can collect by swiping the screen and doing so will further fill this meter. Once the Max Meter has filled, you'll be able to Dynamax your Pokémon for three turns! It's even possible to switch which Pokémon you wish to Dynamax before the process takes place by selecting another member of your team (listed on the right-hand side of the screen) before the Dynamax counter finishes counting down. Left: The Max Meter and the energy you can add to it. | Right: Deciding which Pokémon to Dynamax. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Max Moves. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic During these three turns, you'll be granted access to the Dynamax Pokémon's Max Moves. Each use of a Max Move counts as one turn, so you have three full chances to use one of your Dynamax Pokémon's Max Moves. The important thing to note though is that the attack move, the name of which depends on your Pokémon's type, will automatically count down during this phrase. Since it acts as your timer while in this stage of the battle, you can either let this attack play automatically, select it yourself or choose another attack. Just remember to invest some Max Particles in unlocking and levelling them up to empower your Dynamax Pokémon. After these three turns have passed, your Pokémon will return to its original form. Don't worry though - you'll be able to Dynamax it again! While battling the Power Spot Boss, watch out for the notification signalling that it's targeting you for an attack - it's a series of three lines which appear above your Pokémon's head. Make sure to dodge when this occurs to avoid taking any unnecessary damage. You must defeat a Dynamax Pokémon before all of your Pokémon are defeated. If all of your Pokémon faint, then the Max Battle will be over and you'll have to try your luck again if you want to capture a new Dynamax Pokémon. Thankfully, your Max Particles are only consumed if you win the Max Battle so re-entering the Max Battle is easy. Finally, there's a feature which only comes into play when you're facing a three-star or higher boss in a Max Battle. If you're fighting alongside other players and all your Pokémon faint during one of these battles, you'll be able to cheer your teammates from the sidelines. Doing so will cause their Dynamax metres to fill faster and, hopefully, help them take down the Power Spot Boss in your absence. Don't forget - while every Max Battle costs a certain amount of Max Particles to enter, this resource is only consumed if you win the Max Battle. Due to this, you can easily retry a Max Battle if something goes awry and causes you to lose the fight.