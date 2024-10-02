Pokémon Go Wild Area date, start time, ticket price and Wild Area Global activities explained

Wild Area is a new Pokémon Go event to add to your calendar, bringing both an in-person and Global event for players to partake in.

For this first outing, Go Wild Area 2024: Global is themed around Electric and Poison-type Pokémon to celebrate the release of Toxel and Toxtricity in Pokémon Go. There's also the new Mighty Pokémon - powerful versions of already released Pokémon like Mamoswine - to catch using the new GO Safari Balls. Not to forget about a range of bonuses and other activities.

To help you learn everything about this new event, we've outlined the Go Wild Area date and start time, ticket price and an overview of the event activities - both free-to-play and ticketed - down below.

Going back to the Global version of the Wild Area event, every player will have the chance to add both Toxel and Toxtricity to their Pokédex. There will also be new Mighty Pokémon to catch and both Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia will be making their return in five-star raids . Purchasing a ticket for Wild Area Global will grant you access to a special research quest and an additional set of bonuses.

Go Wild Area 2024: Global is running a week after the in-person version of the event in Fukuoka, Japan on Saturday 16th November and Sunday 17th November. Joining the in-person event will grant you early access to the Go Wild Area activities, but you will need to visit (or live in) Japan to take part!

The Go Wild Area 2024: Global event is running on Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November . The event will start at 10am (local time) and finish at 6:15pm (local time) on both days .

Free-to-play activities during Pokémon Go Wild Area

Go Wild Area 2024: Global has a range of free-to-play activities for you to enjoy in Pokémon Go, including the chance to catch new Pokémon, bonuses and the release of Mighty Pokémon.

Here's everything we know about the free-to-play activities in Go Wild Area 2024: Global so far:

Release of Toxel and Toxtricity

The Go Wild Area marks the release of Toxel and Toxtricity in Pokémon Go. Both of these Gen 7 Pokémon are Electric and Poison-type Pokémon. What sets Toxtricity apart, however, is that it has two forms - Low Key and Amped. You'll be able to get both forms in Pokémon Go and may even encounter their shiny forms!

Toxel will be in 10km eggs during the Go Wild Area event. Due to this, you may want to consider buying an event ticket as one of the bonuses it includes is having the hatch distance for any egg you place in an Incubator halved. This way you'll be able to really cut down on the amount of time you spend trying to catch a Toxel.

Both the Amped and Low Key forms of Toxtricity will be appearing in four-star raids though, so you can always jump ahead to that second stage evolution. Not only that but the Dynamaxed version of both forms will also be appearing in Max Battles. Remember - Pokémon earned from Max Battles can be shiny, so you might get very lucky indeed.

Image credit: Niantic

Mighty Pokémon release

Mighty Pokémon are a new Pokémon variant you'll encounter during Go Wild Area 2024: Global. What sets Mighty Pokémon apart from the rest is that they're far more powerful from the regular Pokémon you can catch in the wild.

Mighty Pokémon are more likely to have high Attack, Defence and HP stats. In keeping with these higher stats, they're also more likely to be either XL or XXL size. You may even encounter a shiny Mighty Pokémon! The downside? Mighty Pokémon are more difficult to catch. Though there will be a new Poké Ball released during the Wild Area event to help combat this problem, which we cover further along in this guide.

The Mighty Pokémon you will encounter in the wild will also change between Saturday or Sunday, so it's a good idea to know when each one is making an appearance if you're planning on catching them.

Here are the Mighty Pokémon appearing on Saturday:

Pidgeot

Golem

Gyarados

Luxray

Scolipede

Galvantula

Tyrantrum

Toxapex

Golem is one of the Mighty Pokémon you can find on Saturday, while Mamoswine will be making appearances on Sunday.

Here are the Mighty Pokémon appearing on Sunday:

Venusaur

Poliwrath

Dragonite

Feraligatr

Electivire

Mamoswine

Eelektross

Dragalge

Habitat hours and Pokémon spawns

Go Wild Area 2024 wouldn't be a global Pokémon Go event if it didn't have habitat hours! Go Wild Area Global will have two habitat hours and, to celebrate the release of Toxtricity, one will be themed around Electric-types, while the other will focus on Poison-type Pokémon.

Mighty Pokémon can appear during either habitat hour, but will differ depending on the day you're playing. We've outlined the Mighty Pokémon spawns above!

For now, let's take a look at the Pokémon spawning during the Electric Hour:

Alolan Geodude

Magnemite

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Electabuzz

Electrike

Shinx

Blitzle

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

Helioptile

And here are the Pokémon spawning during the Poison Hour:

Bulbasaur

Bellsprout

Tentacool

Spinarak

Paldean Wooper

Qwilfish

Hisuian Qwilfish

Skorupi

Croagunk

Venipede

Skrelp

Mareanie

A new Poké Ball - GO Safari Ball

The Go Wild Area event marks the release of a new Poké Ball in Pokémon Go - the GO Safari Ball.

At the time of writing, we don't know much about these new Poké Balls. We don't even know what they look like! (Though I wouldn't be surprised if they keep the camouflage design the Safari Balls in the mainline Pokémon series have.) What we do know, however, is that GO Safari Balls are meant to be highly effective when it comes to catching Pokémon, so you should find them very handy when hunting down the new Mighty Pokémon.

Another important GO Safari Ball fact is that any left unused will disappear from your Item Bag at 6:15pm (local time) on each day of Go Wild Area: Global. This is the end time for the event on both days, so you won't be able to use GO Safari Balls to catch Pokémon outside of event hours.

The official Pokémon Go blog's use of 'expire' also suggests that, if you're playing the event on both days, you'll start your GO Safari Ball collection from scratch on Sunday. Due to this, it may be a good idea to use up all of the Safari Balls you find on Saturday before they vanish. Hopefully we'll learn more about how GO Safari Balls will work in the near future.

Image credit: Niantic

Raids, including the return of Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia

Pokémon will be appearing in three, four and five-star raids throughout Go Wild Area 2024: Global. It's important to note that the Pokémon appearing in three-star raids will change from Saturday to Sunday.

Most notably, this event marks the first time Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia make a return since Go Tour: Sinnoh earlier this year! So, if you missed out on either of these Pokémon, now is the time to catch them to gain access to the Roar of Time and Spacial Rend Adventure Effects.

Here are the Pokémon appearing in raids during Go Wild Area 2024: Global:

Three Star Four Star Five Star Saturday: Luxray

Scolipede Amped Form Toxtricity Origin Forme Dialga Sunday: Venusaur

Electivire Low Key Form Toxtricity Origin Forme Palkia

As mentioned previously, you'll also be able to battle the Dynamaxed version of Amped Form and Low Key Form Toxtricity in Max Battles during Go Wild Area: Global.

Image credit: Niantic

Bonuses

Every player will have access to the following four bonuses during the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event hours:

Chance of earning Special Backgrounds from defeating, and successfully catching, the Pokémon appearing in four and five-star raids.

Lure Module used during event hours will last for two hours.

One Go Snapshot photobomb encounter per day, so two in total.

Event-exclusive research tasks themed around the different Pokémon habitats.

Featured attacks

A number of Pokémon will have featured attacks during Go Wild Area 2024: Global, which can be earned by either catching a Pokémon which knows said attack or via evolution.

The Pokémon in question and their featured attacks are:

Venusaur - Frenzy Plant (Grass-type Charged attack)

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type Charged attack) Gyms and raids - 100 Power

100 Power

Trainer battles - 100 Power

100 Power Pidgeot - Gust (Flying-type Fast attack)

Gust (Flying-type Fast attack) Gyms and raids - 25 Power

25 Power

Trainer battles - 16 Power

16 Power Poliwrath - Counter (Fighting-type Fast attack)

Counter (Fighting-type Fast attack) Gyms and raids - 12 Power

12 Power

Trainer battles - 8 Power

8 Power Gyarados - Aqua Tail (Water-type Charged attack)

Aqua Tail (Water-type Charged attack) Gyms and raids - 50 Power

50 Power

Trainer battles - 55 Power

55 Power Feraligatr - Hydro Cannon (Water-type Charged attack)

Hydro Cannon (Water-type Charged attack) Gyms and raids - 90 Power

90 Power

Trainer battles - 80 Power

80 Power Luxray - Psychic Fangs (Psychic-type Charged attack)

Psychic Fangs (Psychic-type Charged attack) Gyms and raids - 30 Power

30 Power

Trainer battles - 40 Power

Venusaur and Gyarados both have featured attacks during the Wild Area event.

New avatar items

Finally, the Pokémon Go Wild area 2024 Tee for your avatar will go on sale in the in-shop from Friday 15th November onwards.