Pokémon Go To the Max! quest steps and rewards

To the Max! is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which serves as an introduction to the Max Particles and Power Spots mechanics.

Released during the Max Out Season, To the Max! is part of the Dynamax Pokémon update for Pokémon Go. This sees players gaining the ability to battle and catch these giant Pokémon through Max Battles, but first you'll need to collect some Max Particles and catch a Dynamax Pokémon. Luckily To the Max! has you covered.

So look below to where we've outlined the To the Max! quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go!

On this page:

