Pokémon Go To the Max! quest steps and rewards
How to complete the To the Max! quest.
To the Max! is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which serves as an introduction to the Max Particles and Power Spots mechanics.
Released during the Max Out Season, To the Max! is part of the Dynamax Pokémon update for Pokémon Go. This sees players gaining the ability to battle and catch these giant Pokémon through Max Battles, but first you'll need to collect some Max Particles and catch a Dynamax Pokémon. Luckily To the Max! has you covered.
So look below to where we've outlined the To the Max! quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go!
'To the Max!' quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go
To the Max! was released on Wednesday 4th September in Pokémon Go during the Season of Max Out. As a special research quest, it lacks a deadline so you're free to complete it whenever you like. Though there is one requirement you do need to complete to unlock this quest, which we've outlined in the final section of this guide.
Since this quest outlines the Max Particles (referred to as MP at time during the quest) and Power Spot mechanics alongside gifting you a Dynamax Pokémon - all of which are crucial to Max Battles - it's worth completing To the Max! before undertaking your first Max Battle.
So here's the To the Max! quest steps and rewards we've currently unlocked in Pokémon Go. Be careful, there are spoilers.
'To the Max!' Step 1 of 3
- Collect MP from 3 Power Spots - 30 Poké Balls
- Explore 5km - 20 Great Balls
- Collect 500 Max Particles - 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 8000 XP and Dynamax Wooloo encounter.
'To the Max!' Step 2 of 3
- Collect MP from 10 Power Spots - 100 Max Particles
- Collect 1,000 Max Particles - 2 Golden Razz Berries
- Level up 1 Max Moves - 5 Rare Candies
Rewards: 8000 XP and a to-be-confirmed Pokémon encounter.
'To the Max!' Step 3 of 3
We'll add these quest steps and rewards once we've passed this point of the quest!
How to unlock To the Max! in Pokémon Go
To unlock the To the Max! quest you must be Trainer Level 13 or higher in Pokémon Go. If you meet this requirement, then the quest should unlock automatically for you once 12pm (local time) on Wednesday 4th September has passed.
If this time has passed and To the Max! has not automatically unlocked for you, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go again as this should force the quest to unlock. Though you may have to try this method a couple of times for it to work. It's also worth checking to make sure that you're playing the most recent version of Pokémon Go, because, if you're an update behind, you may miss out on this quest.
After unlocking To the Max! you'll be able to complete it whenever you like since, as a special research quest, it lacks a deadline. Still, we recommend completing it as quickly as possible because it supplies you with useful rewards for partaking in Max Battles, such as a Dynamax Wooloo. It also serves as an introduction to the Max Particles and Power Spots mechanics, which are crucial parts of the Max Battles gameplay.
For this reason, if you're not currently Level 13 or higher in Pokémon Go, now is the perfect time to start catching a load of Pokémon, battle in some raids, conduct some evolutions and, if you've got one going spare, use a Lucky Egg to double all of that lovely XP. You wouldn't want to miss out on starting your Dynamax Pokémon collection!
Good luck completing To the Max! in Pokémon Go!