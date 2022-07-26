Pokémon Go A Mysterious Incense quest steps and rewards

A Mysterious Incense is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that introduces Daily Adventure Incense, a free item which gives trainers another way to catch Pokémon every day.

You'll have to start 'A Mysterious Incense' to get access to Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go, so we've detailed all its quest steps and rewards below.

This special research and Daily Adventure Incense is being rolled out worldwide this week, so if the quest hasn't appeared in your game yet, you'll unfortunately just have to wait until it gets added.

‘A Mysterious Incense' quest steps in Pokémon Go

A Mysterious Incense is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that is available to all trainers, as it introduces Daily Adventure Incense to the game.

You can find the quest in the 'Special' tab of your research menu (tap on the binoculars symbol from the map screen), and all you have to do to complete Part 1 is to tap on 'Claim Reward' to get your first Daily Adventure Incense.

After claiming your first Daily Adventure Incense, you'll now be eligible to reveive another at 12am (local time) every day, as long as you don't have one currently activated or in your inventory at that time.

For some extra rewards, you can also complete Part 2 of the special research, so we've detailed all the quest steps and rewards for 'A Mysterious Incense Part 2' below.

'A Mysterious Incense Part 2' Step 1 of 2

Use 1 Daily Adventure Incense - 1,000 XP

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 10 Pokémon - 1,000 XP

Walk 1km - 1,000 XP

Step 1 completion rewards: x25 Poké Balls, x500 Stardust, and a Ponyta encounter.

'A Mysterious Incense Part 2' Step 2 of 2

Use 5 Daily Adventure Incense - 1,000 XP

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 100 Pokémon - 1,000 XP

Walk 10km - 1,000 XP

Step 2 completion rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a currently unknown Pokémon encounter.

We'll update this page with the correct Pokémon encounter when we've completed step 2 of the 'A Mysterious Incense Part 2' special research.

Good luck with completing the research!