Pokémon Go Gigantamax Lapras counters, weaknesses and tactics explained

Gigantamax Lapras, the ultimate form of the Transport Pokémon, is here in the world of Pokémon Go.

This is the only Ice-type Gigantamax Pokémon in the franchise, and the third Water-type Gigantamax Pokémon after Blastoise and Inteleon. Like all Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, Gigantamax Lapras can’t be caught in the wild. You must first head to the relevant Power Spot and beat it in a Max Battle.

For the uninitiated, Dynamax Pokémon are like normal Pokémon, but supersized. Gigantamax is a special version of Dynamax where, rather than being comically large, they take on a brand new appearance. In both cases, they're free to max out in a Max Battle, and revert to their normal form outside of battle.

If you've not added these to your collection yet, we strongly recommend reading our Max Battle explainer article first, so you know roughly what to expect.

Below you’ll find Gigantamax Lapras’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go. Once caught, you can use your Gigantamax Lapras in future Max Battles.

Gigantamax Lapras counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go In order to battle a Gigantamax Lapras, you first need to do three things: Gigantamax Lapras. Have 800 Max Particles

Have IRL friends who play the game

who play the game Find a Power Spot with a Gigantamax Lapras While the upside to Max Battles not using Raid Passes is that this is obviously a money-saver for the player. The downside is that you need to find people to play with in real life, rather than remoting in. As with previous Gigantamax battles, we strongly recommend travelling to an urban centre for a pre-arranged meet-up. You have little chance of doing this solo or with a small group in a rural area. Once you have achieved these lofty feats, you can begin the Max Battle and attempt to take down Gigantamax Lapras. Don't worry if you fail the first time - your Max Particles aren't taken until you win the battle; as long as you have enough Revives and Potions, you can keep trying until you run out of battery! Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Gigantamax Lapras to help you win the Max Battle: Gigantamax Lapras types - Water and Ice-type

- Water and Ice-type Gigantamax Lapras is weak against - Grass, Electric, Fighting and Rock-type attacks

- Grass, Electric, Fighting and Rock-type attacks Gigantamax Lapras is resistant to - Ice and Water-type attacks

- Ice and Water-type attacks Gigantamax Lapras top counters - Gigantamax Toxtricity (Spark) and Gigantamax Venusaur (Vine Whip) are your top two attackers, followed by Dynamax Machamp (Counter), Dynamax Toxtricity (Spark), Dynamax Venusaur (Vine Whip), Dynamax Falinks (Counter), Dynamax Dubwool (Counter), Dynamax Rillaboom (Razor Leaf) and Dynamax Greedent (Bullet Seed). Gigantamax Toxtricity and Gigantamax Venusaur are your top two counters Number of players to beat Gigantamax Lapras - You’re looking at 10 at the absolute minimum. More would be ideal, up to a maximum of 40. Remember, you will be split into teams of four, so don't worry if you don't see everyone in your lobby!

- You’re looking at 10 at the absolute minimum. More would be ideal, up to a maximum of 40. Remember, you will be split into teams of four, so don't worry if you don't see everyone in your lobby! Tactics - Unlike bog-standard raids, the tactics here are a little more complicated... First, be aware that your Fast move governs your D-Max move , so make sure they a Fast move that Gigantamax Lapras is weak against (ideally the one we suggest above). Unfortunately, Lapras's Ice typing provides natural coverage against Grass-type Pokémon. If you're relying on Gigantamax Venusaur, for example, you'll want to make the most of Max Guard . As soon as you Gigantamax, spam three Max Guard to protect your Pokémon. When you next Dynamax, you will have a choice: either top those shields up if you need to, hit Gigantamax Lapras with a powerful Max attack. If you don't have Max Guard, make sure you partner with someone who has Max Spirit , and is aware that you will be shields down as it were. A little teamwork goes a long way!

Gigantamax Lapras CP in Pokémon Go Lapras. Unlike with Raids, there is no visible CP on a Max Battle boss. Instead, it just has a giant health bar that gets slightly smaller with each hit. It's also worth noting that because these battles take place in their own special arena, there is no weather boost available. Below you’ll find the CP levels for Gigantamax Lapras in Pokémon Go: CP range for catching Gigantamax Lapras - 1435 to 1509 CP

- 1435 to 1509 CP CP for perfect Gigantamax Lapras - 1509 CP

Best Lapras moveset in Pokémon Go Gigantamax Lapras is currently the only Ice-type Max Pokémon in Pokémon, and only the third Water-type Max Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This means that as far as Max Battles go, you're almost certainly going to want this as an Ice-type attacker. That said, if you want to use your fancy new Lapras in Go Battle League, you are welcome to do so. Be aware, however, it won't be in its Gigantamax form! It's hardly fair for you to show up with a 78'+ (24m+) behemoth to take down the opponent's Rattata, is it? Lapras is ok in Go Battle League - it's not standout, but it will win you some matches. In Great League, its best moves are Ice Shard (Legacy Fast), Surf (Charged) and Skull Bash (Charged). In Ultra and Master League, you swap Skull Bash for Ice Beam (Legacy Charged). These aren't incredibly movesets by anyone's standards, but when you have a Pokémon as bulky as this, even an average moveset can go a long way! Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Gigantamax Lapras can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Frost Breath (Ice)

Water Gun (Water) Charged Moves: Blizzard (Ice)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Skull Bash (Normal)

Surf (Water) Legacy Fast Moves: Ice Shard Breath (Ice) Legacy Charged Moves: Ice Beam (Ice)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)