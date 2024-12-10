Pokémon Go Young and Wise Challenges, research tasks and bonuses
Including the Young and Wise raid lineup.
Young and Wise offers you the chance to hatch baby Pokémon from event-exclusive 2km eggs in Pokémon Go. Alongside this, you'll be able to battle some rare Pokémon, like Wyrdeer, in raids.
While you're hunting down these Pokémon, you'll also be able to complete the Young and Wise Collection Challenges and, as always, the event-exclusive research tasks in Pokémon Go.
Don't forget to check out the Young and Wise bonuses either since they offer you the chance to earn some extra XP. (And that's about it with this event really…)
On this page:
Young and Wise Hatch Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Young and Wise Hatch Challenge is part of the Young and Wise event in Pokémon Go. You have until Saturday 14th December at 8pm (local time) to finish this Collection Challenge by finding all of the Pokémon listed within it and, after doing so, grabbing the rewards.
All of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained by hatching eggs. Obtaining them through any other means, such as trading, will not count towards the Young and Wise Hatch Challenge.
Here are the Pokémon in the Young and Wise Hatch Challenge, along with how to get them:
- Tyrogue - Event-exclusive 2km eggs
- Togepi - Event-exclusive 2km eggs
- Smoochum - Event-exclusive 2km eggs
- Munchlax - Event-exclusive 2km eggs
For completing this Challenge, you'll earn 2000 XP and Snorlax encounter.
Young and Wise Raid Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Young and Wise Raid Challenge is the second Collection Challenge running during the Young and Wise event in Pokémon Go. This means you have until Saturday 14th December at 8pm (local time) to complete the challenge and, in doing so, earn its rewards.
As the name suggests, all of the Pokémon in this challenge must be obtained by defeating them in raids. Obtaining these Pokémon though any other method, like catching them in the wild, will not count towards this Collection Challenge.
Here are the Pokémon in the Young and Wise Raid Challenge, along with how to get them:
- Scraggy - One-star raid
- Shinx - One-star raid
- Phantump - One-star raid
- Tyrunt - One-star raid
For completing this challenge, you'll earn 2000 XP and Gible encounter.
Young and Wise field research in Pokémon Go
Young and Wise offers you the chance to earn event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Young and Wise field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 7 Pokémon reward - Poliwag or Ralts encounter
- Explore 2km reward - Teddiursa or Lillipup encounter
- Hatch 2 eggs reward - Vullaby encounter
- Win 2 raids reward - Snorlax encounter
Everything you need to know about the Young and Wise event in Pokémon Go
The Young and Wise event is running until Saturday 14th December at 8pm (local time) and it brings two bonuses to Pokémon Go - double XP for both hatching eggs and winning raids.
On the subject of raids, here's which Pokémon are making an appearance as bosses during Young and Wise:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Shinx
|Alakazam
|Genesect Chill Drive (until 10am on Thursday 12th December)
|Mega Banette (until 10am on Thursday 12th December)
|Scraggy
|Oranguru
|Mega Latios (from 10am on Thursday 12th December)
|Tyrunt
|Drampa
|Phantump
|Wyrdeer
|Jangmo-o
You'll also be able to collect event-exclusive 2km eggs during Young and Wise, which can hatch the following Pokémon:
- Togepi
- Tyrogue
- Smoochum
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Munchlax
Finally, you can partake in PokéStop Showcases during Young and Wise.
Hope you enjoy the Young and Wise event in Pokémon Go!