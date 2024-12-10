Pokémon Go Young and Wise Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Young and Wise offers you the chance to hatch baby Pokémon from event-exclusive 2km eggs in Pokémon Go. Alongside this, you'll be able to battle some rare Pokémon, like Wyrdeer, in raids.

While you're hunting down these Pokémon, you'll also be able to complete the Young and Wise Collection Challenges and, as always, the event-exclusive research tasks in Pokémon Go.

Don't forget to check out the Young and Wise bonuses either since they offer you the chance to earn some extra XP. (And that's about it with this event really…)

On this page:

Young and Wise Raid Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Young and Wise Raid Challenge is the second Collection Challenge running during the Young and Wise event in Pokémon Go. This means you have until Saturday 14th December at 8pm (local time) to complete the challenge and, in doing so, earn its rewards. As the name suggests, all of the Pokémon in this challenge must be obtained by defeating them in raids. Obtaining these Pokémon though any other method, like catching them in the wild, will not count towards this Collection Challenge. Here are the Pokémon in the Young and Wise Raid Challenge, along with how to get them: Scraggy - One-star raid

One-star raid Shinx - One-star raid

One-star raid Phantump - One-star raid

One-star raid Tyrunt - One-star raid For completing this challenge, you'll earn 2000 XP and Gible encounter.

Young and Wise field research in Pokémon Go Young and Wise offers you the chance to earn event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Young and Wise field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 7 Pokémon reward - Poliwag or Ralts encounter

reward - Poliwag or Ralts encounter Explore 2km reward - Teddiursa or Lillipup encounter

reward - Teddiursa or Lillipup encounter Hatch 2 eggs reward - Vullaby encounter

reward - Vullaby encounter Win 2 raids reward - Snorlax encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Polywag and Snorlax encounters can be earned through the Young and Wise research tasks.