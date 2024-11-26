Pokémon Go Dual Destiny hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date

Dual Destiny is the seventeenth Pokémon Go Season and will keep us busy until Go Tour: Unova!

As you can probably tell by the fancy image up top, this Season is going to have a Gen 5 theme to it. Yet, that doesn't mean we're not going to see some more Gen 8 and Gigantamax Pokémon make their way into Pokémon Go. (Gen 5 has been around for a while after all.)

Like all previous seasons, Dual Destiny also includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemispheres.

Dual Destiny bonuses in Pokémon Go There are three season-long bonuses running throughout the Dual Destiny Season of Pokémon Go. The first sees everyone being able to obtain one extra Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs. The other two bonuses are both Stardust based, with every player earning extra Stardust from opening Gifts and Team Rocket battles. Finally from Tuesday 3rd December to Tuesday 4th March, you'll be able to earn the following Pokémon from Research Breakthroughs: Alolan Raichu, Pancham, Furfrou, Hisuian Avalugg, Jangmo-o and Frigibax. Image credit: Niantic

Dual Destiny roadmap in Pokémon Go Much of the Dual Destiny roadmap for Pokémon Go is still under wraps, but let's take a look at everything we know so far! First off, there will be a Dual Destiny Special Research quest running throughout the Season. This will begin on Tuesday 3rd December at 10am (local time) and will be unlockable until Tuesday 4th March at 9:59am (local time). As always, this Special Research quest will be released in stages throughout Dual Destiny meaning you can either play it alongside these updates or wait for the full quest to be released. If you've got money to burn, then you can also purchase the Dual Destiny: Eggs-pedition Access ticket for this season. This will unlock additional bonuses, such as receiving an Incubator with your first PokéStop or Gym spin every day, and Timed Research quest. Just remember - this purchase will be nonrefundable and you can not use Poké Coin. Image credit: Niantic What is a new Pokémon Go season though without new Pokémon? Well, despite being clearly themed around Pokémon Black, White, Black 2 and White 2, Dual Destiny promises to bring more Gen 8 Pokémon to the game. (Which is great, because we've all seen a lot of Gen 5.) At the time of writing, we know that Sinistea and Polteageist - the tea-themed Ghost-types - will be arriving in Pokémon Go soon. Hopefully we'll see more Gen 8 releases in the future… Dual Destiny will also see more new Pokémon arrive in Max Battles. For Dynamax Pokémon, we know Machop and Krabby will be making their debuts. (Remember - these Pokémon can be evolved, so you'll also be able to get Dynamax Machoke, Machamp and Kringler.) While, when it comes to Gigantamax Pokémon, we'll see the debut of Gigantamax Lapras! Image credit: Niantic Shadow Raids will also see some new Pokémon arrivals, with Shadow Regirock, Regice and Registeel all making appearances in five-star Shadows Raids. The shiny versions of their Shadow forms will also be debuting at the same time. Moving onto the events occurring throughout Dual Destiny, let's start with the last - Pokémon Go Tour: Unova. This is the fifth event in the Go Tour series and, as the name suggests, focuses on the Unova region and the Gen 5 Pokémon who make their home there. Other than its existence, we don't know much about Go Tour: Unova at the time of writing. Though the trailer for Dual Destiny does hint at a Fire and Ice-type theme for the event. Yet, if it's anything like the past Go Tour events, we'll most likely see Gen 5 Pokémon spawning in the wild, Gen 5 Legendaries like Reshiram and Zekrom in five-star raids and a new Masterwork Research quest. Though none of this is for certain, so hopefully we'll learn more about Go Tour: Unova soon. Image credit: Niantic Outside of this big end-of-season event, Dual Destiny will contain some staple Pokémon Go events, such as the Winter Holiday, New Years and Valentine's Day events. Here's a quick rundown of the Community Day dates for Dual Destiny: Saturday 21st December to Sunday 22nd December - Every Pokémon featured in the 2024 Community Days makes a return

- Every Pokémon featured in the 2024 Community Days makes a return Sunday 5th January - TBC Community Day

- TBC Community Day Saturday 25th January - TBC Community Day Classic

- TBC Community Day Classic Sunday 9th February - TBC Community Day At the time of writing, the Pokémon featured in the January and February dates are yet to be announced. You'll also be able to partake in Season 21 of the Go Battle League during Dual Destiny, with the Fantasy, Holiday and Love Cups all making a reappearance along with many others. Meanwhile, PokéStop Showcases will be running from Mondays to Wednesdays and over the weekends. Image credit: Niantic A new range of winter-themed stickers will be for sale in the in-game shop or available from spinning PokéStops or opening Gifts. Finally, the trailer for Dual Destiny hints at a rework to the Pokémon Go Pokédex. Along with the return of Dawn Wings Necrozma, Dusk Mane Necrozma and Unbound Hoopa. What the Pokédex rework might look like. | Image credit: Niantic

Dual Destiny hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes Dual Destiny brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemisphere, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes: Area Pokémon Northern Hemisphere Absol

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Shinx

Gabite

Winter Deerling Southern Hemisphere Lapras

Gligar

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Summer Deerling

Goomy Cities Magneton

Porygon

Snubbull

Gulpin

Audino

Klink

Litwick Forests Butterfree

Scyther

Sunkern

Nuzleaf

Staravia

Phantump

Fomantis Mountains Clefairy

Rhydon

Shuckle

Pupitar

Meditite

Galarian Stunfisk

Mienfoo Beaches and Water Poliwrath

Galarian Slowpoke

Paldean Wooper

Lotad

Pelipper

Floatzel

Finneon

Dual Destiny egg pool changes in Pokémon Go Dual Destiny also marks a number of changes to the various egg pools in Pokémon Go. Though it should be noted that the lists below are incomplete. (So there's still some hope for Toxel returning to 10km eggs.) It's also important to remember that certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited time. Thanks to the Gift Exchange on Routes, there's also two different egg pools for 7km eggs so, depending on which Pokémon you want, it's worth checking whether you need a 7km egg from opening a Gift from a friend or obtaining it via the Gift Exchange. Egg Pokémon 2km Psyduck

Swablu

Bonsly

Larvesta

Litleo

Wimpod 5km Clamperl

Blitzle

Inkay 7km eggs Alolan Meowth

Alolan Grimer

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Galarian Corsola

Red-Striped Form Basculin in Eastern Hemipshere

Blue-Striped Form Basculin in Western Hemisphere 7km Adventure Sync Skarmory

Munchlax

Riolu

Tyrunt

Amaura 7km from Routes Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Corsola

Red-Striped Form Basculin in Eastern Hemipshere

Blue-Striped Form Basculin in Western Hemisphere

Pancham 10km Druddigon

Dreepy

Charcadet 10km Adventure Sync Espurr

Turtonator

Jangmo-o

Charcadet

Frigibax