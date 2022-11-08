Pokémon Go Guzzlord raid guide, counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Guzzlord raid guide, counters, weaknesses and moveset explainedHow to defeat the Ultra Beast Guzzlord in Pokémon Go.
Guzzlord is the seventh Ultra Beast to be released in Pokémon Go, as hinted at the beginning of theSeason of Light.
Like all Ultra Beasts, Guzzlord can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to beat it in a raid to unlock an encounter, where you can throw a number of Premier Balls, based on things like time to beat, whether you worked with a friend, and so on.
Below you’ll find Guzzlord’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
Guzzlord counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Beating a Guzzlord in a raid will give you the opportunity to catch the Junkivore Pokémon. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Guzzlord to help you achieve this:
- Guzzlord types – Dark and dragon-type
- Guzzlord is weak against – Fairy (double weak), fighting, bug, ice and dragon-types
- Guzzlord counters – Gardevoir, Togekiss, Primarina, Zacian, Granbull or Sylveon are the fairy-types you want to bring. Xurkitree, while not a fairy-type, it runs Dazzling Gleam, which is incredible here. If you're struggling for Mega Alakazam or Mega Altaria (with Dazzling Gleam) or Mega Latios/Latias (with Charm), a Mega Lopunny (Double Kick and Focus Blast) will do OK.
- Other Guzzlord notes - As a dark and dragon-type, Guzzlord is double-weak to fairy-type attacks. If you don't have the strongest counters we recommend above, anything with strong fairy-type attacks, like Charm and Dazzling Gleam will really help. Remember to Mega Evolve someone like Alakazam, Altaria or Latios/Latias to add a type-related damage boost to the party as well!
😨⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2022
???
[9/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/w2X4qQtyfk
Guzzlord CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Guzzlord and, if defeated, catching an Guzzlord after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Guzzlord Raid CP – 26,545 CP
- CP range for catching Guzzlord – 1565 to 1650 CP
- Weather (Foggy or Windy) when being caught – 1956 to 2062 CP
- Perfect Guzzlord CP – 1650 or 20626 (weather boosted) CP
- Number of Trainers needed – Two is possible, three is ideal with the best counters. Bring more to beat it quicker!
The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Best Guzzlord moveset in Pokémon Go
Guzzlord has a very good moveset! While the obvious moveset is Dragon Tail (Fast) with Dragon Claw (Charged) and Brutal Swing (Charged), Snarl and Sludge Bomb could be worth a look, depending on what you're going for.
Below you can find Guzzlord's full Pokémon Go moveset:
Fast Moves:
- Dragon Tail (Dragon)
- Snarl (Dark)
Charged Moves:
- Dragon Claw (Dragon)
- Brutal Swing (Dark)
- Crunh (Dark)
- Sludge Bomb (Poison)
Everything we know about Guzzlord
Guzzlord is a dark and dragon-type Pokémon from Gen 7, and is the seventh Ultra Beasts to join the world of Pokémon Go.
According to the official Pokédex entry, 'Although it’s alien to this world and a danger here, it’s apparently a common organism in the world where it normally lives.' That's pretty terrifying to say the least.
Guzzlord, has in incredibly high HP, but very low defence and speed, and low attack. All in all, it's not doing much in raids moving forward, but it could be OK in PVP, depending on what moves you give it. You can't catch it at Great League CPs, but you can probably trade for one if you know what you're doing – but it probably won't be worth it.
In Ultra League, however, it could be a an intersting choice. Think of it somewhere between Blissey and Wailord, with the typing (and brutality) of Hydreigon. Sadly, it won't really do much in Master League, so don't worry too much if you don't find a perfect Guzzlord!
Good luck defeating Guzzlord in Pokémon Go!