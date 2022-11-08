Pokémon Go Guzzlord raid guide, counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Guzzlord is the seventh Ultra Beast to be released in Pokémon Go, as hinted at the beginning of theSeason of Light.

Like all Ultra Beasts, Guzzlord can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to beat it in a raid to unlock an encounter, where you can throw a number of Premier Balls, based on things like time to beat, whether you worked with a friend, and so on.

Below you’ll find Guzzlord’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go.

Guzzlord counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Beating a Guzzlord in a raid will give you the opportunity to catch the Junkivore Pokémon. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Guzzlord to help you achieve this: Guzzlord types – Dark and dragon-type

– Dark and dragon-type Guzzlord is weak against – Fairy (double weak), fighting, bug, ice and dragon-types

– Fairy (double weak), fighting, bug, ice and dragon-types Guzzlord counters – Gardevoir, Togekiss, Primarina, Zacian, Granbull or Sylveon are the fairy-types you want to bring. Xurkitree, while not a fairy-type, it runs Dazzling Gleam, which is incredible here. If you're struggling for Mega Alakazam or Mega Altaria (with Dazzling Gleam) or Mega Latios/Latias (with Charm), a Mega Lopunny (Double Kick and Focus Blast) will do OK.

– Gardevoir, Togekiss, Primarina, Zacian, Granbull or Sylveon are the fairy-types you want to bring. Xurkitree, while not a fairy-type, it runs Dazzling Gleam, which is incredible here. If you're struggling for Mega Alakazam or Mega Altaria (with Dazzling Gleam) or Mega Latios/Latias (with Charm), a Mega Lopunny (Double Kick and Focus Blast) will do OK. Other Guzzlord notes - As a dark and dragon-type, Guzzlord is double-weak to fairy-type attacks. If you don't have the strongest counters we recommend above, anything with strong fairy-type attacks, like Charm and Dazzling Gleam will really help. Remember to Mega Evolve someone like Alakazam, Altaria or Latios/Latias to add a type-related damage boost to the party as well! 😨⭐👀



Best Guzzlord moveset in Pokémon Go Guzzlord has a very good moveset! While the obvious moveset is Dragon Tail (Fast) with Dragon Claw (Charged) and Brutal Swing (Charged), Snarl and Sludge Bomb could be worth a look, depending on what you're going for. Below you can find Guzzlord's full Pokémon Go moveset: Guzzlord. Fast Moves: Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Snarl (Dark) Charged Moves: Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Brutal Swing (Dark)

Crunh (Dark)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)