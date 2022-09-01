Pokémon Go Season of Light hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained

Pokémon Go Season of Light hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explainedEverything you need to know about the Season of Light.
The Season of Light is the eighth game-wide season in Pokémon Go and it’s themed around the legendary Pokémon, Cosmog.
You’ll learn more about Cosmog by completing A Cosmic Companion - the Season of Light special research quest, which will be released throughout the Pokémon Go season. It will also see the return of legendary Pokémon, like Yveltal and Deoxys, in five-star raids.
The Season of Light, like every past season, sees changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.
Pokémon Go Season of Light end date: When will the Season of Light end?
The Season of Light has a start time of Thursday, 1st September at 10am (local time) and an end date of Thursday, 1st December at 10am (local time).
Season 12 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period and, as usual, it will contain the three leagues and a selection of special cups.
What do we know about the Season of Light in Pokémon Go?
A number of features have bonuses running throughout the Season of Light in Pokémon Go, beginning with Research Breakthrough rewarding you with more items and an increased amount of Stardust.
Raid fans, meanwhile, can collect two free Raid Passes per day by spinning PhotoDiscs at Gyms and enjoy an increased amount of damage when using a Remote Raid Pass. You’re also guaranteed to receive a Gift from spinning a PokéStop and you’ll earn extra stardust from opening Gifts as well.
Finally, Incense will be more effective while moving.
In a similar manner to the Misunderstood Mischief quest which was released during last year’s Season of Mischief, there is a special research quest - called A Cosmic Companion - running throughout the Season of Light.
A Cosmic Companion revolves around investigating the legendary Pokémon Cosmog, which can evolve into Cosmoen and either Solgaleo or Lunala, alongside Professor Willow.
At the time of writing, three release dates have been announced for this special research quest:
- Thursday, 1st September
- Wednesday, 5th October
- Wednesday, 23rd November
The Season of Light will, of course, contain a number of in-game events for Pokémon Go trainers to enjoy and, at the time of writing, seven have been announced:
- Inkay Limited Research - Saturday, 3rd September between 11am to 2pm (local time)
- Psychic Spectacular - Tuesday, 6th September to Monday, 12th September
- Clefairy Commotion - Saturday, 10th September between 6pm to 9pm (local time)
- Deoxys Raid Day - Sunday, 11th September between 11am to 5pm (local time)
- Test Your Mettle - Friday, 16th September to Wednesday, 21 September
- September Community Day - Sunday, 18th September between 2pm to 5pm (local time)
- Fashion Week - Tuesday, 27th September to Monday, 3rd October
At the time of writing, the Pokémon for the September Community Day is yet to be announced.
Season 12 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout the Season of Light.
Legendary Pokémon will, of course, be returning to five-star raids, with the following being the ones we know about at the time of writing:
- Deoxys - Normal, Attack, Defense and Speed Formes - Thursday, 1st September to Tuesday, 13th September
- Yveltal - Tuesday, 27th September to Saturday, 8th October
Considering the mysterious gap between Deoxys and Yveltal, there’s a possibility we’ll see some new legendary Pokémon make an appearance in five-star raids.
Finally, the Pokémon Go Twitter has been using pictures of a starry night sky to hint at upcoming Season of Light events. Some of these pictures have been rather difficult to decode, but we’ve done our best below!
The first appears to be Cosmog - hinting at the season-long special research quest.
☁️🌌⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 28, 2022
September to December
[1/9] #SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/TfAcGVKEqF
The second is most likely Inkay, due to the upside down face and the date lining up with the Inkay Limited Research event.
It might be easier to see this upside-down... 🙃⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 29, 2022
September 3
[2/9] #SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/Hi8rM5n2g5
Now the third is where things get tricky, but my best bet is Mega Alakazam. Why else would there be spoons?
🥄🥄🥄🥄🥄⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 29, 2022
September 6–12
[3/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/LwcTFhpoFJ
Using the date as our main hint again, this Pokémon is probably Clefairy since the date matches the one for the Clefairy Commotion event.
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 29, 2022
⭐ 🌕 ⭐
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐👀
September 10
[4/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/G6fEYFVUcM
With the DNA emoji and the date, I think this Pokémon is meant to be one of the Deoxys forms.
🧬⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2022
September 11
[5/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/lR1wd3zsX8
Number six is another tough one, but, considering the little candle, this Pokémon could be Litwick, which is, well, a candle. (Pokémon, am I right?)
🕯️⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2022
October
[6/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/vJtZ9Lu2CI
I’ll admit it - I have no idea what this Pokémon could be. Maybe it’s Lunala, but I honestly have no idea.
🔮☀️⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2022
September to December
[7/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/VBNBetuT24
The eighth picture is another tough one, but, to me at least, it does resemble Umbreon.
⬛🌕⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2022
September to December
[8/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/KtNHcfSNQX
Below sits the ninth and final picture and, again, I’m at a loss. The only Pokémon which jumps to mind is Guzzlord, due to the star’s shape and the recent introduction of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go. I am prepared, however, to be completely and utterly wrong.
😨⭐👀— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2022
???
[9/9]#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/w2X4qQtyfk
Season of Light Hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes
The Season of Light, like every Pokémon Go season, changes which Pokémon are spawning specifically in the northern and southern hemispheres, including the creatures who appear in different biomes:
|Area
|Pokémon
|Northern Hemisphere
|Scyther
Dratini
Chikorita
Cyndaquil
Totodile
Teddiursa
Shroomish
|Southern Hemipshere
|Paras
Chansey
Skitty
Bagon
Snivy
Tepig
Oshawott
|Cities
|Jigglypuff
Machop
Magnemite
Muk
Voltorb
Umbreon
Litwick
|Forests
|Mareep
Sunkern
Yanma
Espeon
Pineco
Burmy (Plant Cloak)
Hisuian Voltorb
|Mountains
|Sandslash
Clefairy
Diglett
Snorlax
Sneasel
Stantler
Deino
|Beaches and Water
|Seel
Staryu
Mantine
Pelipper
Carvanha
Wailmer
Feebas
We will also see a number of changes in the egg charts, but, it should be noted, that the lists below do not show the complete list of Pokémon appearing in each egg pool during the Season of Light:
|Egg
|Pokémon
|2km
|Pichu
Cleffa
Munna
Fomantis
Wimpod
|5km
|Tyrogue
Elekid
Magby
Miltank
|5km Adventure Sync
|Cranidos
Shieldon
Happiny
Munchlax
Karrablast
Shelmet
|10km
|Tirtouga
Archen
Noibat
Rockruff
Jangmo-o
|10km Adventure Sync
|Dratini
Bagon
Beldum
Gible
Riolu
Goomy
What are seasons in Pokémon Go?
First introduced in December 2020, seasons are in-game periods - three months in length - which tie together various events to a theme and add a number of new features and quality of life changes.
This includes:
- Changes to how Pokémon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited periods of time.
- Changes to egg pools and raids.
- Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world seasons themselves.
- Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.
- Changes to Deerling forms.
- A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as those seasons.
- XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.
- Introduce other general quality of life improvements.
- A range of in-game events.
- New Pokémon.
If you’d like to learn about the past Pokémon Go seasons, visit our pages on the Season of Celebration, Season of Legends, Season of Discovery, Season of Mischief, Season of Heritage, Season of Alola and Season of Go.
Hope you enjoy the Season of Light!