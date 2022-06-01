Pokémon Go Season of Go hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained

The Season of Go is the seventh game-wide season in Pokémon Go and it will introduce the Ultra Beasts.

With the release of the extradimensional Ultra Beasts, this season continues the previous Season of Alola’s trend of releasing Gen 7 Pokémon. It also includes Go Fest 2022 and a crossover event with the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Like every season, the Season of Go also sees changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in which hemisphere in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Pokémon Go Season of Go end date: When will Season of Go end? The Season of Go has a start time of Wednesday, 1st June at 10am (local time) and an end date of Thursday, 1st September at 10am (local time). Season 11 of the Go Battle League, including its traditional three leagues and special cups, will be running throughout this time period.