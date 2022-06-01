Pokémon Go Season of Go hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained

Pokémon Go Season of Go hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explainedEverything you need to know about the Season of Go.
The Season of Go is the seventh game-wide season in Pokémon Go and it will introduce the Ultra Beasts.
With the release of the extradimensional Ultra Beasts, this season continues the previous Season of Alola’s trend of releasing Gen 7 Pokémon. It also includes Go Fest 2022 and a crossover event with the Pokémon Trading Card Game.
Like every season, the Season of Go also sees changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in which hemisphere in Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go Season of Go end date: When will Season of Go end?
The Season of Go has a start time of Wednesday, 1st June at 10am (local time) and an end date of Thursday, 1st September at 10am (local time).
Season 11 of the Go Battle League, including its traditional three leagues and special cups, will be running throughout this time period.
What do we know about the Season of Go in Pokémon Go?
Seasons are themed in-game periods which bring new updates and events to Pokémon Go and the Season of Go is the seventh to occur.
This Season of Pokémon Go is themed around Pokémon Go itself; unless I’ve misinterpreted the title completely and it’s actually themed around the concept of movement. Either way, this season will see the introduction of Ultra Beasts into Pokémon Go.
Ultra Beasts are a group of incredibly powerful extradimensional Pokémon who hail from the Ultra Space - an interdimensional spatial realm. The arrival of the Ultra Beasts was teased in a short video released on the official Pokémon Go Twitter on Tuesday, 24th May.
This video includes a shot of Nihilego - suggesting it will be the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go - and a character wearing clothes which may allow them to traverse Ultra Space. At the time of writing, we don’t know if this will be a new character appearing in Pokémon Go or a look at some Ultra Beast themed clothing for our avatars.
The inclusion of Ultra Beasts was further confirmed when this character, along with an Ultra Wormhole, was included in the promotional art for the Season of Go.
At the time of writing, we don’t know when the Ultra Beasts will be released or if catching them will involve a new mechanic.
Aside from the upcoming Ultra Beast release, the Season of Go sees the level requirement for obtaining Candy XL being lowered - now all Trainers Level 31 and above can collect and use Candy XL from Wednesday, 1st June at 10am (local time) onwards.
There are also eight bonuses running throughout the Season of Go:
- Lure Module duration extended to one hour.
- Increased Incense effectiveness while moving.
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins.
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in Raids remotely.
- Increased friendship bonus damage for raids.
- One extra Special Trade per day.
- One extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon.
- Guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon.
As always, a variety of events will be running throughout the Season of Go, with the following ones being confirmed from the Season’s launch:
- Go Fest 2022 - Saturday, 4th June and Sunday, 5th June
- Adventure Week - Tuesday, 7th June to Sunday, 12th June
- Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game) Crossover Event - Thursday, 16th June to Thursday, 30th June
- Unannounced Community Day - Saturday, 25th June
- Unannounced Community Day - Sunday, 17th July
- Unannounced Community Day - Saturday, 13th August
- Go Fest Finale Event - Saturday, 27th August
There are also three in-person events running throughout the Season of Go:
- Go Fest 2022 Berlin - Friday, 1st July to Sunday, 3rd July
- Go Fest 2022 Seattle - Friday, 22nd July to Sunday 24th July
- Go Fest 2022 Sapporo - Friday, 5th August to Sunday, 7th August
Finally, the Go Battle League is entering Season 11 during the Season of Go. Throughout this season, you’ll be able to compete in a range of special cups and, of course, the Great, Ultra and Master Leagues.
Season fo Go Hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes
Just like past seasons, the Season of Go includes a change to which Pokemon are spawning specifically in the north and southern hemispheres, including the creatures who appear in the different biomes:
|Area
|Pokémon
|Northern Hemipshere
|Ledyba
Treecko
Torchic
Mudkip
Combee
Gible
Summer Form Deerling
|Southern Hemipshere
|Spinarak
Larvitar
Turtwig
Chimchar
Piplup
Trubbish
Winter Form Deerling
|Cities
|Rattata
Koffing
Aipom
Bronzor
Croagunk
Patrat
Galarian Stunfisk
|Forests
|Oddish
Weepinbell
Tangela
Shuckle
Shroomish
Cherubi
Yungoos
|Mountains
|Sandshrew
Onix
Phanpy
Aron
Trapinch
Hippopotas
Golett
|Beaches and Water
|Tentacool
Krabby
Horsea
Wooper
Corphish
Spheal
Dewpider
There are also a number of changes happening in the egg charts:
|Egg
|Pokémon
|2km
|Poliwag
Magnemite
Magikarp
Meditite
Pikipek
Yungoos
Stufful
|5km
|Togepi
Skarmory
Wynaut
Bronzor
Rowlet
Litten
Popplio
|5km Adventure Sync
|Cranidos
Shieldon
Happiny
Munchlax
Roggenrola
Frillish
|10km
|Riolu
Emolga
Axew
Rufflet
Goomy
Noibat
Jangmo-o
|10km Adventure Sync
|Dratini
Bagon
Beldum
Riolu
Deino
Goomy
What are seasons in Pokémon Go?
First introduced in December 2020, seasons are in-game periods - three months in length - which tie together various events to a theme and add a number of new features and quality of life changes.
This includes:
- Changes to how Pokémon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited periods of time.
- Changes to egg pools and raids.
- Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world seasons themselves.
- Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.
- Changes to Deerling forms.
- A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as those seasons.
- XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.
- Introduce other general quality of life improvements.
- A range of in-game events.
- New Pokémon.
Hope you enjoy the Season of Go!
