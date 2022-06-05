Pokemon Go A Radiant World research tasks, steps and rewards for Go Fest 2022

A Radiant World is the second special research quest as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 during Day 2.

The quest will unlock after completing all three steps of the 'Rhi's Arrival' special research for Go Fest 2022 ticket-holders only.

The quest is part of the introduction to Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go, with the first, Nihilego, being added as a 5-Star Raid during Day 2 as well.

Below, you can find all the information you need to know about the tasks, steps and rewards for completing the A Radiant World special research in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Shaymin encounter and catch.

‘A Radiant World' Go Fest 2022 quest steps in Pokémon Go

A Radiant World is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that is only available to those who have purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket. Ticket-holders must also complete the free-to-all Rhi's Arrival research before unlocking A Radiant World.

So, you must play Pokémon Go on Sunday, 5th June between 10am to 6pm (local time) to unlock the Rhi's Arrival quest, to get to A Radiant World.

Thankfully, as long as you have unlocked this quest, it will stay in your special research tasks until it’s been completed. All of the tasks can be completed outside of the event, so there’s no rush to complete the quest once unlocked.

Below, you’ll find all the tasks, challenges, and rewards for A Radiant Arrival special research quest during Go Fest 2022, Day 2.

Go Fest 2022 has arrived to the Season of Go! You can now get Shaymin in the Go Fest 2022 special research, while Ultra Beast Nihilego is in raids and part of the A Radiant World research. All trainers can complete the Rhi's Arrival research, and battle Axew in raids.

‘A Radiant World’ Step 1 of 6

Walk 1km: x22 Poké Balls

Make 10 Nice Throws: x1 Lucky Egg

Catch 10 Pokémon: x22 Trapinch Candy

Step 1 completion rewards: x1 Star Piece, 2022 XP, and x22 Ultra Balls

‘A Radiant World’ Step 2 of 6

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: x2022 Stardust

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket members: x1 Incense

Complete 2 field research tasks: x22 Poké Balls

Step 2 completion rewards: x2 Silver Pinap Berries, x2 Premium Raid Passes, x2022 Stardust

‘A Radiant World’ Step 3 of 6

Battle in 2 Raids: x2 Max Revives

Use 2 super effective Charged Attacks: x2 Max Potions

Win a Raid: x2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 3 completion rewards: 2022 XP, x1 Super Incubator, and a Bronzor encounter

'A Radiant World' Step 4 of 6

Send 2 Gifts to friends: x22 Shaymin Candy

Play with your buddy 2 times: x2 Egg Incubators

Hatch an egg: x2022 Stardust

Step 4 completion rewards: x2 Pinap Berries, x2 Razz Berries, and a Nihilego encounter

'A Radiant World' Step 5 of 6

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: 2022 XP

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: x22 Ultra Balls

Take a snapshot of your buddy: x1 Incense

Step 5 completion rewards: x3 Rare Candy, x1 Star Piece, and x1 Sinnoh Stone

'A Radiant World' Step 6 of 6

Claim reward: 2022 XP

Claim reward: x2022 Stardust

Claim reward: 2022 XP

Step 6 completion rewards: x4044 Stardust and 2022 XP

Remember, A Radiant World research tasks and rewards are only available to Go Fest 2022 ticket-holders who have completed the first special research quest, Rhi's Arrival, during Day 2.

Hope you’re enjoying Go Fest 2022!