Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale start time, ticket price and Go Fest Finale activities explained

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale start time, ticket price and Go Fest Finale activities explainedEverything you need to know about the Go Fest 2022’s grand finale.
The Go Fest 2022 Finale event is the conclusion for all of the Go Fest events which have throughout this year in Pokémon Go.
After the initial worldwide two-day event in June, we’ve seen three in-person events occur across the globe where a new Ultra Beast has invaded our reality. This Pokémon Go storyline now concludes with the four extradimensional Pokémon appearing throughout the Go Fest 2022 Finale.
To help you prepare for the event, you’ll find the Go Fest 2022 Finale start time, ticket price and an overview of the day’s activities below.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale start time: When is the Go Fest Finale event?
The Go Fest 2022 Finale event is running on Saturday, 27th August between 10am to 6pm (local time) in Pokémon Go.
Whether you’ve purchased a ticket or not, you’ll be able to catch the Pokémon appearing more frequently during the habitat hours and battle Ultra Beasts in five-star raids.
If you’d like to learn more about the Go Fest 2022 Finale activities, including the differences between paid and free-to-play, continue to the section below.
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale activities explained
There’s a range of activities running throughout the Go Fest 2022 Finale event in Pokémon Go, but which ones you have access to depend on whether you’ve purchased a ticket for the event.
Some of the event’s highlights, which are available to all players, include:
- Nihilego, Pheromosa, Buzzwole and Xurkitree appearing in five-star raids.
- Four habitat hours where certain Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. If you’ve purchased an event ticket, then an exclusive selection of Pokémon will only appear if you use Incense.
- A special research quest available to all players.
- Axew in one-star raids.
- A new costume Pikachu wearing a scarf inspired by the mythical Shaymin.
Below we cover the differences between the free-to-play and ticketed versions of the event in more detail:
Free-to-play
Every Pokémon Go trainer will be able to battle four Ultra Beasts - Nihilego, Pheromosa, Buzzwole and Xurkitree - in five-star raids throughout the Go Fest 2022 Finale event. These Ultra Beasts will be available at different times during the event, so make sure you keep an eye on your local Gyms - especially since we don’t know when they’ll be returning.
You can also collect stickers of these Ultra Beasts by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts or simply purchasing them from the in-game shop.
Axew, Rockruff and the new Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf will be appearing in one-star raids throughout the event. Meanwhile, Snorlax, Salamence, Druddigon, Dartix, Torracat and Brionne will all be taking their turns in three-star raids.
The Go Fest 2022 Finale event is also divided into four habitats that have been inspired by the Ultra Beasts. Each habitat will last for two hours, where certain Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild.
Every player will also unlock a new special research quest by logging into Pokémon Go during this event!
Make sure you take a Go Snapshot too while the event is live, because there is a photobomb surprise awaiting you. Alongside this, you might get lucky and encounter the newly released shiny Munna.
Finally, you can purchase some new clothing for your avatar, including a Buzzwole inspired shirt that bestows bug muscles, a Go Ultra Recon Squad outfit and a Nihilego hat, which has some worrying connotations if you’ve played Pokémon Sun and Moon.
Exclusive to ticket holders
By purchasing a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket, you’ll earn access to three additional special research quests. During the event itself, each extra quest will unlock at the beginning of a new habitat if you’ve completed the one before it; so, to access the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree special research quest, you must have already completed the quest which went live during the Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole habitat.
Don’t worry if you’re unable to complete the quests during the event, because, as long as you login to Pokémon Go to claim the first special research quest, you’ll be able to unlock and complete all four quests whenever you like.
Amongst the rewards for these quests are a Sky Forme Shaymin shirt, a GO Ultra Recon Squad helmet without a visor and an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin. Though, if you’ve already caught a Shaymin, you’ll be able to change its form to either Land or Sky from 10am (local time) onwards!
Aside from the special research quests, a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket will unlock a range of bonuses, including hatch distance for any egg placed in an Incubator during the event being halved and any Incense used lasting for two hours, which is great for finding the Incense exclusive Pokémon.
You also collect nine free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, which is very useful if you want to capitalise on the extra 5000 XP you’ll earn from any in-person raid win. Not to forget that you’ll earn triple XP from spinning any PokéStop or Gym during event hours.
Ticket holders will also be able to experience the photobombing Go Snapshot surprise five times!
Finally, alongside the release of shiny Munna and Musharna, both Unown N and X have had their shiny versions released. Both of these Pokémon can only be found by using Incense during the Go Fest 2022 Finale, so, if you want the opportunity to add them to your collection, you’ll need an event ticket.
The Season of Go has arrived! The latest event is the Pokémon World Championship quest, which also has a Twitch code giveaway for a Team Building quest. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. This season has also seen the lowering of the requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beasts, along with new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket price: How much does the Go Fest 2022 Finale event cost?
A ticket for the Go Fest 2022 Finale event costs £9.49, $10.99 or the equivalent for your country.
Tickets are currently available to purchase and you will be able to buy them during the event. It’s also important to remember that tickets are non-refundable and can’t be purchased using PokéCoin.
If you purchased a ticket for the Go Fest 2022 event back in June, you will automatically have access to the Finale event.
How to purchase a ticket for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event
A Go Fest 2022 Finale event ticket can only be purchased through the in-game Pokémon Go store, which is accessed via the game’s main menu.
After opening the store, you’ll be able to find a banner advertising the event that, when selected, will allow you to purchase a ticket - simply select ‘Buy’ to be taken through the purchasing steps.
Once you’ve bought your ticket, it will appear in your Item Bag. You’ll then receive the event’s medal before the Go Fest 2022 Finale itself, but, for the special research quests, you will have to log into Pokémon Go when the event is live.
Remember - you don’t need to purchase a ticket for the Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket if you previously purchased a ticket for the June Go Fest event.
Have fun during the Go Fest 2022 Finale!