Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale start time, ticket price and Go Fest Finale activities explained

The Go Fest 2022 Finale event is the conclusion for all of the Go Fest events which have throughout this year in Pokémon Go.

After the initial worldwide two-day event in June, we’ve seen three in-person events occur across the globe where a new Ultra Beast has invaded our reality. This Pokémon Go storyline now concludes with the four extradimensional Pokémon appearing throughout the Go Fest 2022 Finale.

To help you prepare for the event, you’ll find the Go Fest 2022 Finale start time, ticket price and an overview of the day’s activities below.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale start time: When is the Go Fest Finale event? The Go Fest 2022 Finale event is running on Saturday, 27th August between 10am to 6pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. Whether you’ve purchased a ticket or not, you’ll be able to catch the Pokémon appearing more frequently during the habitat hours and battle Ultra Beasts in five-star raids. If you’d like to learn more about the Go Fest 2022 Finale activities, including the differences between paid and free-to-play, continue to the section below.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket price: How much does the Go Fest 2022 Finale event cost? A ticket for the Go Fest 2022 Finale event costs £9.49, $10.99 or the equivalent for your country. Tickets are currently available to purchase and you will be able to buy them during the event. It’s also important to remember that tickets are non-refundable and can’t be purchased using PokéCoin. If you purchased a ticket for the Go Fest 2022 event back in June, you will automatically have access to the Finale event.