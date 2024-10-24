Today’s Connections hint and answer on 25th October for 502

Today's Connections puzzle is tricky, but that doesn't mean you have to lose your streak! Here's the Connections answer for today, 25th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - One type of punctuation.

- One type of punctuation. Green - Texting on iMessage.

- Texting on iMessage. Blue - Needs music.

- Needs music. Purple - Similar synonyms...

Tittle belongs to Yellow, Heart belongs to Green, and Rave belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 25th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Formal Cookware Question Mark Rave Period Thumbs Up Ball Dot Bad Review Hop Exclamation Points Satyr Point Camera Movement Heart Tittle

Connections answer for 25th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: • - Dot, Period, Point, Tittle

iPhone Message Tapback Responses - Exclamation Points, Heart, Question Mark, Thumbs Up

Event With Dancing - Ball, Formal, Hop, Rave

"Pan" - Bad Review, Camera Movement, Cookware, Satyr Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! I got yellow right off the bat, and (after a few incorrect guesses, oops) then got green, blue, and purple.