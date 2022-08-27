Pokémon Go Willow's Return quest steps and rewards

Willow's Return is a special research quest in Pokémon Go added as part of the Finale Day celebrations for Go Fest 2022.

Although you'll need to purchase a ticket to take part in all of the Go Fest 2022 Finale activities, Ultra Beast raids and Willow's Return are available to anybody who logs into Pokémon Go on 27th August, 2022.

We've detailed all of the Willow's Return quest stepsand rewards below, to help you get back to battling Nihilego, Pheromosa, Buzzwole and Xurkitree as soon as possible.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

‘Willow's Return' quest steps in Pokémon Go

Willow's Return is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that is available to all trainers who log into the game during the hours of 10am and 6pm (local time) on 27th August, 2022.

Handily, you don't actually need to complete the research during this time, only pick it up. It will then stay in your 'Special' research tab until you complete all of its steps.

However, if you have a ticket for the Go Fest 2022 Finale and want to work towards the A Radiant Reunion special research quest on Finale Day, then you'll have to complete Willow's Return first in order to unlock it.

This isn't necessary, however, as A Radiant Reunion and all of its steps will still be available to you after Finale Day ends at 6pm (local time), as long as you picked up the 'Willow's Return' special research quest.

With thanks to thesilphroad subreddit for sourcing the information, we've detailed all the quest steps and rewards for 'Willow's Return' below.

'Willow's Return' Step 1 of 2

Send 3 Gifts to friends - x3 Nanab Berry

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 100 Stardust

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 100 XP

Step 1 completion rewards: x3 Razz Berry, x25 Poké Balls, and a Foongus encounter.

'Willow's Return' Step 2 of 2

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon - x25 Foongus Candy

Power up Pokémon 3 times - x1 Charged TM

Use a Charged TM - x3 Potion

Step 2 completion rewards: x1 Golden Razz Berry, x3 Revive, and a Munna encounter.

Good luck with completing the research!