Pokémon Go A Radiant Reunion quest steps and rewards

A Radiant Reunion is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which can only be accessed if you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket.

You then need to complete the Willow’s Return special research quest, which is available to all players, to play through A Radiant Reunion during the event. Don’t worry if you can’t complete during the event, however, because, once unlocked, A Radiant Reunion is yours forever.

Below lies all of the A Radiant Reunion quest steps and rewards to help you complete this special research storyline in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.