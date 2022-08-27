Pokémon Go A Radiant Reunion quest steps and rewards

Pokémon Go A Radiant Reunion quest steps and rewardsHow to complete the final Go Fest 2022 special research quest.
A Radiant Reunion is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which can only be accessed if you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket.
You then need to complete the Willow’s Return special research quest, which is available to all players, to play through A Radiant Reunion during the event. Don’t worry if you can’t complete during the event, however, because, once unlocked, A Radiant Reunion is yours forever.
Below lies all of the A Radiant Reunion quest steps and rewards to help you complete this special research storyline in Pokémon Go.
‘A Radiant Reunion' quest steps in Pokémon Go
A Radiant Reunion is a special research quest exclusive to players who’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket or simply one for the Finale event in Pokémon Go.
You unlock this quest by logging into Pokémon on Saturday, 27th August between 10am to 6pm (local time). Doing so will automatically unlock the Willow’s Return special research quest and, once you’ve completed that, you’ll be granted access to A Radiant Reunion, which is gradually being released throughout the day.
If you’d like to learn how the quest steps for A Radiant Reunion are being released, skip to the next section of this guide.
Below you’ll find all the A Radiant Return quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to SilphMods from reddit for the help with this information.
‘A Radiant Reunion’ Step 1 of 6
- Evolve 3 Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Earn 5000 XP - 1 Incense
- Use an Incense - Combee encounter
Rewards: 25 Great Balls, 3 Silver Pinap Berries and a Rhi-Style Helmet for your avatar.
‘A Radiant Reunion’ Step 2 of 6
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 25 Combee Candy
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Pheromosa encounter
- Make a Curveball Throw - 25 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 1 Sinnoh Stone and a Buzzwole encounter.
‘A Radiant Reunion’ Step 3 of 6
- Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Members - 3 Hyper Potions
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Members - 3 Max Revives
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 1 Incense
Rewards: 25 Poké Balls, 1 Super Incubator and a Swirlix encounter.
‘A Radiant Reunion’ Step 4 of 6
- Earn 2000 Stardust - 25 Swirlix Candy
- Hatch an Egg - 3 Max Potions
- Walk 1km - 1 Lucky Egg
Rewards: 1 Incubator, 3 Rare Candies and a Xurkitree encounter.
‘A Radiant Reunion’ Step 5 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy - 25 Ultra Balls
- Take a Snapshot - Munna encounter
Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 1 Mossy Lure Module and a Sky Forme Shaymin encounter.
‘A Radiant Reunion’ Step 6 of 6
- Claim reward - 25 Shaymin Candy
- Claim reward - 25 Munna Candy
- Claim reward - Nihilego encounter
Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 3 Rare Candies and a Sky Forme Shaymin T-Shirt.
How does A Radiant Reunion work during the Go Fest 2022 Finale of Pokémon Go
A Radiant Return is a special research quest exclusive to players who purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket or one just for the Finale event in Pokémon Go; you must also log into the game at least once on Saturday, 27th August between 10am to 6pm (local time).
If you’re playing through A Radiant Reunion on Saturday, 27th August, the quest will gradually unlock two steps at a time when a new habitat hour starts, beginning with Willow’s Return. All you have to do is complete the previous steps in the quest for the next set to appear when the habitat changes and, if you want to know when that is, visit our Go Fest 2022 Finale habitat schedule page.
Thankfully, you don’t have to complete A Radiant Reunion during the event, because, as long as you’ve unlocked Willow’s Return, you’ll be able to play through both special research quests whenever you like.
Good luck completing A Radiant Reunion!