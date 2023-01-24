Tynamo 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Tynamo preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the EleFish Pokémon, Tynamo. This means that this is a great opportunity to look for a perfect Tynamo in Pokémon Go.

It’s pretty difficult to dance around this one: Eelektross, Tynamo’s evolved form, is actively bad in Pokémon Go. It’s a liability in Go Battle League, and it sits between Heliolisk and Manectric in terms of raid attackers. So, all in all, it’s not great.

However, Tynamo is a relatively rare spawn, and since it hasn’t had a Community Day event, there’s a good chance you’re missing a perfect 4* Tynamo or perfect 4* Eelektross. If this is one of your favourite Pokémon, there’s never been a better chance to go catch ‘em all.

Even if you’re not keen on Tynamo, you should still try to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Spotlight Hour because of the double catch candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Tynamo 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Tynamo with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Tynamo based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Tynamo:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) — 695 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) — 753 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Eelektross good in PVP?

This is one of the worst Spotlight Hours for PVP in some time – Eelektrik (Tynamo’s middle evolution) ranks in the top 500 in Great League, but Eelektross sadly can’t say the same. It can’t say much, because it’s a Pokémon, but you get the point... It fairs better in the other two leagues, but not by much.

If you want to lose at PVP, Eelektross runs Spark, Dragon Claw and Crunch as a second Charged move.

This is a fairly spammy combo: Spark is fast-charging and well worth running on your Electric types. The issue is that Eelektross’s only Charged move with STAB is the perishingly slow Thunderbolt. Eelektross is a glass cannon and you can’t afford to run slow Charged attacks.

If you absolutely must run it in Great League, you can expect wins against Pelipper, Froslass, Noctowl, Skarmory and Drapion, which isn’t exactly the most exciting list. Your losses, however, it a who’s-who of the top of the meta: Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Swampert, Lanturn and Trevenant.

Weirdly, Eelektrik is a marginally better choice here, swapping Dragon Claw for Discharge, and enjoying a higher defence stat. Sadly, the match-ups look much the same – you'll just lose a little slower...

Ultra League is a little less brutal; you can expect wins against wings (and Gyarados). This includes the likes of Talonflame and even Articuno. Sadly, Swampert destroys you, as does Walrein, Trevenant, Cresselia and Giratina.

Master League is also pretty awful. You can beat some interesting Pokémon, but not the most meta-relevant ones (you lose to them). But, if you’re particularly scared of Archeops, Magnezone, Gengar or Victini (and don’t want to run something better, like Xurkitree, Zapdos or Zekrom), I suppose you’ve found a fish for you!

The Season of Mythical Wishes has seen Kecleon finally being released in Pokémon Go! The Lunar New Year event has also returned for 2023! Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.

Is there a shiny Tynamo in Pokémon Go?

No, not yet. There is no shiny Tynamo in Pokémon Go at time of writing.

Everything in Tynamo’s evolution line is an Electric-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

While there is no Eelektross in the game as of yet; it will be added to the Pokémon Go on Christmas Eve 2022.

What does shiny Tynamo look like?

As you can see below, shiny Tynamo looks almost exactly like a non-shiny Tynamo! Well, that’s disappointing.

The basic EleFish gets slightly more saturation, which isn’t saying much for an almost white Pokémon. Eelektrik, meanwhile, gets slightly more saturation... Oh well, the blue is slightly bluer, so that’s nice.

Eelektross is the first one in the evolution line that is noticeably shiny. It trades the blues for a deep green, and its fins swap from yellow to an ice-blue. That’s a decent shiny, and we look forward to getting our hands on it when it eventually comes out, it’s just a shame about the other two!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user YelloWool for the handy preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Tynamo in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Tynamo caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Tynamo caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don’t need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Tynamo Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Tynamo being an Electric-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week will be Blitzle’s time in the spotlight, giving you the chance to get double transfer candy, so start sorting through your storage and tagging everything you want to transfer next week!

Good luck finding a perfect Tynamo!