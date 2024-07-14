The Dusk Settles quest steps for Go Fest 2024, Basking in the Radiance and Hidden in the Umbra best Choose Path in Pokémon Go

The Dusk Settles is a branching Special Research quest exclusive to Go Fest 2024: Global ticket holders in Pokémon Go.

Progressing through this Go Fest 2024 quest will lead you to choosing between two Paths - Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra. On the surface it seems like your choice is simply between catching Solgaleo or Lunala, but it also decides whether you use Fusion to create a Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma by using Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles's rewards. For this reason, it's worth deciding what is the best The Dusk Settles Choose Path choice for you before beginning with Pokémon Go quest.

Keep in mind you need to complete the Go Fest 2024: The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research first to unlock this quest!

To help you decide which Path you want to take and complete the quest, we've outlined all of the Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles quest steps in Pokémon Go below, including for both the Basking in the Radiance and Hidden in the Umbra Paths.

'Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' quest steps in Pokémon Go Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles is the second Special Research quest exclusive to ticketed players during Go Fest 2024: Global in Pokémon Go. Released on Sunday 14th July, ticketed players must first complete The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research quest to unlock this one. To do this you must play Pokémon Go at least once between 10am to 6pm (local time) and, as mentioned before, you must also have a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket. After completing the first quest, The Dusk Settles should begin automatically, but, if it doesn't, try closing and re-opening Pokémon Go to force the quest to appear. Once you've unlocked this quest, you can complete it whenever you like as it lacks a deadline. It's also important to note that, unlike A Shadowy Caper, Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles is a branching quest. This means at quest step 1 you'll be asked to pick between two Paths - Basking in the Radiance and Hidden in the Umbra. Your decision will change a number of the challenges you'll face and the rewards you receive from them. For this reason, it's a good idea to take a look at the individual Path sections further along in this guide so you know what challenges you'll have to face on each one. We also have a dedicated section discussing which might be the best Path for you as well. Always remember that, after being selected, you can not change your Path choice. Due to this, even if you come to regret your decision, you will never be able to change it hence why we recommend taking the time to consider which Path is best for you. Here you'll find all of the Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles quest steps which occur before you choose a Path. Be wary of spoilers! 'Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' Step 1 of 5 Explore 1km - 3 Super Potions

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 20 Poké Balls

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gym - 2 Lucky Eggs Reward: 2 Fast TMs, 2 Charged TMs and a Necrozma encounter.

'Basking in the Radiance for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find all of the challenges and rewards from quest step 2 onwards for the Basking in the Radiance of Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles in Pokémon Go. Remember - you can't change your mind after selecting a Path, so you will have to complete all of the challenges below to complete the quest. Be careful of spoilers! 'Basking in the Radiance for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' Step 2 of 5 Earn 800 Stardust - 2 Premium Battle Passes

Earn 800 XP - 3 Hyper Potions

Catch 8 Pokémon - 800 Stardust Rewards: 3 Revives, 3 Hyper Potions and a Jangmo-o encounter. 'Basking in the Radiance for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' Step 3 of 5 Catch 20 Pokémon - Day Scarf Espeon

Battle in 5 raids - 3 Max Potion

Win 3 raids - 1 Premium Battle Pass Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries and a Solgaleo encounter. 'Basking in the Radiance for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' Step 4 of 5 Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon - 10 Necrozma Candy

Power up Steel-type Pokémon 15 times - 10 Cosmog Candy

Make 25 Nice Throws - 5 Cosmog Candy XL Rewards: 1000 Solar Fusion Energy, 25 Necrozma Candy and 25 Cosmog Candy. 'Basking in the Radiance for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles' Step 5 of 5 Power up Pokémon 20 times - 10 Cosmog Candy XL

Fuse Necrozma - 10 Necrozma Candy XL

Win 5 raids - 3 Rare Candy Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM, 1 Elite Charged TM and 1 Rare Candy XL.

Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra: Best Choose Path choice for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles The best Choose Path choice for Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles is subjective to your needs in Pokémon Go. There are, however, a number of factors you should consider when making your decision and we have some recommendations which may help with your selection. Let's start by taking a look at the Necrozma Fusion forms as, while they're not direct rewards from this, they are mostly likely what you're aiming for when choosing a Path. First, you can base your Path choice on who, between Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma, is better suited for battle. The good news is that both Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings are great options for their type. They are, to put it simply, beasts. Yet, before we go into detail, it's important to note that the base stats for both forms come from Necrozma - not Solgaleo and Lunala. Dusk Mane and Dusk Wings Necrozma. Dusk Mane Necrozma has arrived to finally kick Shadow Metagross and its regular form from their spots at the top of any 'Best Steel-type Pokémon' list. There's a very high chance it will also beat out Mega Metagross when it arrives. This makes Dusk Mane Necrozma perfect for anyone who's either fed up of using Metagross or simply wants to defeat some Fairy-types using a massive lion. It has an incredible amount of raw power, which is great when you consider how tricky building Steel-types can be. This makes Dusk Mane Necrozma perfect for anyone missing a powerful Steel-type from their team or just doesn't want to go through the hassle of making one. Dawn Wings Necrozma isn't a Pokémon you want to pass over either being an excellent Ghost-type attacker and is one of the best options for that type. It's easily one of the best Ghost-type Pokémon in the game and running it alongside Mega Gengar creates a powerful team. Despite being a Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon, it is also a good Dark-type attacker thanks to its moveset. It even ranks alongside Shadow and Mega Tyranitar in this regard. Dawn Wings Necrozma also has the added bonus of being a redemption for Lunala who sadly was given an awful moveset by Niantic. Fusion allows Lunala to rise from the ashes and, in its new form, unleash some absolute damage when the time comes. Image credit: Niantic When looking at the moveset for these Pokémon, you'll find that the only difference between them are their exclusive moves. Both run Shadow Claw, Psycho Cut and Metal Claw as Fast Moves. With that kind of line up, the best option is Shadow Claw thanks to it giving double damage while requiring the same amount of energy as Psycho Cut. Charged Move wise, we're looking at Iron Head, Dark Pulse, Outrage and Future Sight. Though your focus should be on the exclusive moves - Sunsteel Strike for Dusk Mane and Moongeist Beam for Dawn Wings Necrozma. These moves should be the focus when it comes to Charged Moves thanks to the power they hold. If you want to unlock a second Charged Move, however, we recommend choosing Future Sight for both of them. These moves will serve you well in the Master League where both Necrozma Fusions are excellent additions to any team. Dawn Wings is slightly better suited as Steel-types traditionally don't fare as well in the Master League, but this doesn't stop Dusk Mane from being a dangerous foe to face. Similarly both Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma are excellent in raids. Though you should avoid putting Dawn Wings Necrozma up against any Pokémon who knows a Ghost and Dark-type Charged Moves. It's also important to keep in mind that neither work especially well as Psychic-type focused attackers due to being overshadowed by other Pokémon. (Yes, one of them is Metagross.) The message is clear even in this basic overview - Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma are both excellent Pokémon. A fact that makes picking between them rather difficult. While you don't receive one of these Pokémon from Go Fest 2024: The Dusk Settles, this quest is designed to help you use Fusion to create one. For this reason, we recommend looking over your Pokémon collection and seeing which one will fill in a gap in your party. If you're in need of a powerful Steel-type, then choose Basking in the Radiance Path. Yet, if Ghost-types are more your vibe, it will be the Hidden in the Umbra Path. Image credit: Niantic Keeping to the Necrozma Fusions, you can also base your Path choice around the Adventure Effects each Necrozma Fusion offers - Sunsteel Strike for Dusk Mane and Moongeist Beam for Dawn Wings. For a period of time Sunsteel Strike causes Pokémon who typically appear during the day to spawn in your current location and allows you to perform evolutions tied to the daytime hours whenever you like. Moongeist Beam does the same, but for nightime spawns and evolutions. Since playing Pokémon Go at night is far from ideal and you most likely have other activities you plan on doing during these hours (like sleeping), we recommend choosing the Hidden in the Umbra if having a specific Adventure Effect is a major aspect of your Path decision making. Compared to Sunsteel Strike, Dusk Wings Necrozma's Moongeist Beam makes it easier to do specific evolutions and find Pokémon you might not typically encounter when playing. These night-time focused bonuses also make Moongeist Beam easier to weave into your typical Pokémon Go routine as they remove the need to return to the game during the late hours to complete a single task like an evolution. Still if you're more of a night-time Pokémon Go player, or if there's a Pokemon in the Sunsteel Strike spawn pool you're looking for, then selecting Basking in the Radiance might work better for you. It's important to note that the spawn pools for both Adventure Effects include Rockruffs with the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc, so there's no need to make your Path choice based around that. Image credit: Niantic You can also make your decision based around whether you have Solgaleo or Lunala in your Pokédex. These Gen 7 legendaries are quite unique in Pokémon Go due to how they've never appeared in five-star raids. Instead, they're obtained by first catching a Cosmog, which itself has only been made available via a few Special Research tasks, evolve it into Cosmoem and then decide between Solgaleo or Lunala. For this reason, you might be missing one of these Legendary Pokémon from your collection, so it's not a bad decision to choose the Path which will let you fill in that Pokédex entry. If this is the route you're planning to take, however, it's important to remember that Day Two of Go Fest 2024: Global also marks the release of the The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research quest. This quest is available for free and includes the chance to get a Cosmog. Due to this, you may want to evolve that Cosmog into either the Solgaleo or Lunala you're missing. Since you have to complete this quest to unlock The Dusk Settles, you'll already be well set up for making this choice. You first need to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem before you can get either Solgaleo or Lunala. Finally, you can also simply pick which Pokémon you think is the coolest - be it Solgaleo, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Lunala or Dawn Wings Necrozma. They're going to be taking up space in your Pokémon Storage after all, so selecting the one you like best is always a good option! Personally, I will be choosing the Hidden in the Umbra Path to ensure I get a Dawn Wings Necrozma. I'm lacking a powerful Ghost-type Pokémon and the Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect will suit my playstyle far better compared to Sunsteel Strike.