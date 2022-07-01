Pokémon Go Ultra Beast Pokémon list, all current and upcoming Ultra Beasts

Ultra Beasts were added to Pokémon Go during the global and in-person events during Go Fest 2022.

If you're not familiar with them, Ultra Beasts are extradimensional Pokémon that come from Ultra Space through Ultra Wormholes, and were first introduced during the main series of games in Sun and Moon. Just like in Sun and Moon, Nihilego was the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go.

As Ultra Beasts have only been limited to these Go Fest events so far, they are some of the rarest Pokémon in the game, having only been available from limited-time raids and Special Research for Go Fest 2022 ticket-holders.

A Mystery Appears in Pokémon GO!

Ultra Beast Pokémon released in Pokémon Go

There have been two Ultra Beast Pokémon added to Pokémon Go so far: Nihilego and Pheromosa. Nihilego was available to global Go Fest 2022 trainers in raids, and as part of Special Research. Similarly, Pheromosa debuted during Go Fest 2022 at the in-person Berlin event in raids.

We also know that two more Ultra Beasts, Buzzwole and Xurkitree, will make their first appearances during the in-person Go Fest events at Seattle and Sapporo, respectively.

Although some Ultra Beasts made their debut at in-person events, they will become available in some form to all trainers sometime before the Season of Go ends.

Below, you'll find the full list of all current and upcoming Ultra Beast Pokémon in Pokémon Go:

Ultra Beast Pokémon Codename Type Counters First Available Nihilego UB-01 Symbiont Rock

Poison Groudon

Excadrill

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Landorus Global Go Fest raids and A Radiant World Special Research - 5th June, 2022 Pheromosa UB-02 Beauty Bug

Fighting Moltres

Ho-Oh

Rayquaza

Lugia

Tornadus Go Fest Berlin - 1st July 2022 Buzzwole UB-02 Absorption Bug

Fighting Moltres

Ho-Oh

Rayquaza

Lugia

Tornadus Go Fest Seattle - 22nd July 2022 Xurkitree UB-03 Lighting Electric Groudon

Excadrill

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Landorus Go Fest Sapporo - 5th August 2022

Upcoming Ultra Beast Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Only four Ultra Beasts have been announced for Pokémon Go so far, but there are officially 11 Ultra Beasts in total.

Here are the seven Ultra Beasts yet to be announced for Pokémon Go:

Celesteela (codenamed UB-04 Blaster)

Kartana (codenamed UB-04 Blade)

Guzzlord (codenamed UB-05 Glutton)

Poipole (codenamed UB Adhesive)

Naganadel (codenamed UB Stinger)

Stakataka (codenamed UB Assembly)

Blacephalon (codenamed UB Burst)

This doesn't include Necrozma, Cosmog and their various evolutions and forms, as although the Pokémon have a shared connection with the extradimensional travellers with their Ultra Space abilities, they're not actually classed as Ultra Beasts themselves.

Everything else we know about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Although you can use any Poké Ball to catch Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go, Beast Balls were added to the in-person Go Fest 2022 events. These new Poké Balls are designed specifically to help catch Ultra Beast Pokémon, and feature a very sci-fi design about them.

Pheromosa activado con la Ente Ball. De momento solo para los del evento. #PokémonGO pic.twitter.com/XkV3a1sPg9 — Canfirot Gamer. #TeamCanfititán. (@canfirot) July 1, 2022

If Pokémon Go follows the same logic as the mainline games, then Beast Balls will not increase your odds of catching Necrozma and Cosmog (when they come to the game), including their different evolutions and forms.

Just like the Go Fest 2022 Ultra Beasts debuting at in-person events, Beast Balls will eventually make their way to all Pokémon Go trainers in the future, most likely when the next batch of Ultra Beasts are made available globally.

Good luck adding Ultra Beasts to your Pokédex!