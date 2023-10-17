Pokémon Go Party Play, including Party Challenges and Party Power explained

Party Play is the multiplayer mode for Pokémon Go where up to four trainers can play alongside each other.

When using Party Play, you can complete Party Challenges and utilise the Party Power bonus in raids alongside exploring the world of Pokémon Go with your friends. There's also the Welcome Party special research quest to complete when you're in Party Play.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about Party Play, including how to host and join parties, how to leave a party and even how to hide your avatar from other player's screens. We've also covered the safety features for Kids Accounts when using Party Play.

At the time of writing, Niantic is investigating a number of known issues with Party Play - the list of which can be found on the Pokémon Go Help Center website.

Thanks to valuequest from reddit, we also know that you can't explore Routes, use the Go Battle League or do PvP while in Party Play. You may also find that your previously set battle parties in the Go Battle League are missing after using Party Play - thank you to Exarkun77 from reddit for the help with this information.

There have also been reports of previously saved search strings being deleted and Go+ settings being turned off - thank you to TheTraveller from reddit for the help with this information. Alongside the bugs with the Party Play end screen (thank you to ewil from reddit) and the Party Challenge selections (thank you EverdarkRaven from reddit).

How to host a party in Pokémon Go If you want to host a party via Party Play in Pokémon Go, you first need to ensure you're Level 15 or above and have at least one other player to join your party who is also above the level requirement. Remember - up to four can be in one party at a time and you must be physically close to each other for this feature to work. When you're ready, here's how to host a party in Pokémon Go: Open your Trainer Profile. Scroll to the Party tab. Select 'Create'. Ensure your party members either scan the QR code or input the numerical code within the next 15 minutes. If they do this correctly, you'll be able to see their Trainer avatar pictures appear on your screen. Once everyone has joined, select 'Start'. Choose Party Challenges. Image credit: Niantic Your party members will now appear on your screen and you all have one hour to explore the world through the lens of Party Play. Everyone will receive a ten minute warning before Party Play automatically ends. You can also end a party before the time limit ends if you so choose. It's also important that, as the host, you stay close to your party members while in Party Play, because, if you wander too far, you'll be removed from the party and they'll have to select a new host. You will receive a warning if you do go too far from the party. It's important to note that players with Kids Accounts via Pokémon Trainer Club or Niantic Kids are not able to host a party.

How to join a party in Pokémon Go If you're joining a party via Party Play in Pokémon Go, you must first ensure you're Level 15 or above and are physically close to the host. Open your Trainer Profile. Scroll to the Party tab. Select 'Join a Party'. Either scan the QR code or input the numerical code before the 15 minute time limit is over. Wait for the host to select the Party Challenges and for Party Play to properly begin. Image credit: Niantic Remember - only four players can be in a party, so you won't be able to join if this limit has already been met. Unless ended early, Party Play will last for one hour and you'll receive a ten minute warning before it ends. Once in Party Play, the other player's avatars will appear on your screen unless someone has decided to disable this feature. Their Trainer Profiles will also appear at the top of your screen. Beneath these Trainer Profiles, you’ll find the 'Party Play' button and, by selecting this, you'll be able to see your team is professing with the Party Challenges. You can also check this information in the 'Party' tab. You must ensure you stay physically close to the other party members or else you'll be removed from Party Play. Don't worry though - you will receive a warning if you go too far from the rest of your team. If you're playing Pokémon Go on a Kids Account via Pokémon Trainer Club or Niantic Kids, you can only join a party if you're friends with the host. There must also be at least two other players in the party, including yourself, for you to join. The other player's avatars will also not appear on your screen nor will your avatar appear on theirs.

How to end a party in Pokémon Go If you want to end or leave a party before the one hour time limit of Party Play ends, you need to complete the following steps in Pokémon Go: Open your Trainer Profile. Scroll to the Party tab. Select 'Leave Party'. It’s important to note that if you leave a party early, you will not receive the Party Challenge rewards. If you're the party host and decide to leave, the remaining party members will need to select a new host. Though if there's only two members of the party before you leave, meaning there will be only one member after your absence, the party will be disbanded. After a party ends, you’ll receive a summary recapping the party's achievements and your personal contribution, alongside a breakdown of what the other players achieved. Image credit: Niantic

Party Challenges in Pokémon Go explained Party Challenges are tasks players can complete together while playing in Party Play in Pokémon Go. Each challenge is predetermined with its own set of rewards and the ones you'll face are selected by the party host after everyone has joined Party Play. Once a Party Challenge has been completed, the host will be able to choose another one. There's a range of different Party Challenges you'll be faced with, including spinning PokéStops or Gyms, catching Pokémon, catching a specific type of Pokémon and battling in raids to name a few. Some of the rewards you can earn include Stardust, Great Balls, Ultra Balls and Razz Berries. Image credit: Niantic It's possible to check your progress with the Party Challenges by either opening the 'Party' tab from your Trainer Profile or selecting the 'Party Play' button on the Map screen. Remember - if you leave Party Play early, then you won't receive the rewards earned from completing Party Challenges. At the time of writing, there have been reports of issues with the Party Challenge selections. Thank you to EverdarkRaven from reddit for the help with this information.

Party Power in Pokémon Go explained When using Party Play in Pokémon Go, you can battle in a raid alongside your party members and it's where you can use Party Power. Party Power is a raid bonus which builds up as you and your team members attack the raid boss. Once the Party Power metre is filled, the next Charge Attack you unleash will receive a special boost. The more party members battling in the raid, the quicker Party Power will charge. You can keep track of the Party Power bonus by looking in the bottom-left corner of the raid screen. Thankfully, Party Power is applied to the trainer and not their Pokémon, so, if your Pokémon faints, you won't lose this bonus. Image credit: Niantic It's important to note that you're still beholden to the player limit for raids. This means if you fill the player quota by joining a raid, your party members won't be able to join and thus you won't be able to use Party Power. At the time of writing, there is an issue where Party Power does not charge if all of the party members' Pokémon faint during a raid battle. This continues even if the trainers rejoin the raid with a new team. Niantic is currently investigating this issue and their progress can be found on the Pokémon Go Help Center website.

How to hide your avatar in Party Play in Pokémon Go A main feature of Party Play in Pokémon Go is the ability to see the approximate real-time location of your team members when using the features. There is a way, however, to prevent your avatar from appearing on other player's screens if you so choose. To hide your avatar in Party Play, you must: Open the 'Main Menu' from the map screen. Select 'Settings' in the top right-hand corner. Select 'General'. Scroll down to 'Party Play'. Select 'Share Location with Party' to turn this feature off or on. Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic If you do this, your party members will still be able to see your contributions towards the Party Challenges as well as your gameplay metrics in the 'Party' tab. Remember - it's impossible for players outside of your party to see your approximate real-time location and, when Party Play ends, nor will the player's who have been in your team. It's also important to note that, if you're playing using a Kids Account via either Pokémon Trainer Club or Niantic Kids, your avatar will never appear on another player's screen nor will you be able to see the avatars of your party members. At the time of writing, there is an issue where, after disabling this feature, a player's avatar may still appear on other team member's screens, but won't display their real-time location. Niantic is currently investigating this issue and their progress can be found on the Pokémon Go Help Center website.