Pokémon Go World of Wonders quest steps, including how to get Poipole and its evolution Naganadel

The World of Wonders special research quest offers you the chance to get Poipole in Pokémon Go.

It's important to note, however, that World of Wonders is a season-long special research quest, which means its challenges will be released in sets across the current Pokémon Go season - also known as World of Wonders.

Poipole is the only Ultra Beast which can evolve, becoming Naganadel after doing so. Yet, at the time of writing, you can't currently evolve Poipole in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we'll see Naganadel's arrival as more of World of Wonders is released.

Below we walk you through all of the currently released World of Wonder quests steps, while also taking a look at Poipole and Naganadel in Pokémon Go.

'World of Wonders' quest steps: How to get Poipole in Pokémon Go World of Wonders was released in Pokémon Go on Friday 1st March and is a season-long special research quest running throughout, you guessed it, the World of Wonders Season. You must play Pokémon Go at least once before 9:59am (local time) on Saturday 1st June 2024 to unlock the World of Wonders quest. Once you've done so, you'll be able to complete it whenever you like since it lacks a deadline. It's also important to remember that, as a season-long quest, the quest steps for World of Wonders will be gradually released across its titular season. This means you can not fully complete this quest at the time of writing, but you will be able to do so by the end of this season. We'll update this page whenever a new set of quest steps are released, so keep an eye on this page. Below you'll find all of the World of Wonders quest steps which have been released so far in Pokémon Go. Just be wary of spoilers! 'World of Wonders' Step 1 of 5 Catch 20 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls

Spin 10 PokéStops - 7 Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon - 7 Razz Berries Rewards: 803 XP and Poipole 'World of Wonders' Step 2 of 5 Complete 7 Field Research tasks - Skorupi encounter

Explore 10km - Qwilfish encounter

Complete 7 Field Research tasks - Skorupi encounter

Explore 10km - Qwilfish encounter

Make 20 Nice Throws - 15 Great Balls Rewards: 803 XP and 25 Poipole Candy Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with the above quest step. More to come...