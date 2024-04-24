Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto quest steps, rewards and research tasks

Rediscover Kanto is an event showing off the new visuals in Pokémon Go by taking us back to where the franchise started, back in 1996. That's right, we're focusing on Kanto.

During this Pokémon Go event, you can see the hideous new refreshed avatars, explore the new biomes and rediscover the Pokémon that made the world fall in love. There's a string of bonuses, too, from Field Research and Special Research to increased odds of finding a shiny starter Pokémon!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go

Rediscover Kanto is a Special Research quest line that you can pick up by logging into Pokémon Go between Monday April 22 2024 at 10:00am and Thursday May 9 2024 at 8:00pm PDT.

The best thing about this being a Special Research task is that once you have it, you can take as long as you want to finish the task! However, since you need to catch a lot of Kantonian Pokémon, and there's a lot of them about right now, it might be worth trying to finish the quest line before the event ends.

Below you'll find all of the Rediscover Kanto quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Remember to keep an eye out for spoilers.

Rediscover Kanto - Step 1 of 5

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Bulbasaur encounter

- Bulbasaur encounter Feed your Buddy 5 times - Charmander encounter

- Charmander encounter Catch 20 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - Squirtle encounter

- Squirtle encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg

Rediscover Kanto - Step 2 of 5

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls

- 10 Poké Balls Play with your Buddy 5 times - 15 Great Balls

- 15 Great Balls Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 10 Ultra Balls

- 10 Ultra Balls Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 3 Fast TM

Rediscover Kanto - Step 3 of 5

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10 Razz Berry

- 10 Razz Berry Earn 25 hearts with your Buddy - 10 Nanab Berry

- 10 Nanab Berry Catch 40 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 10 Pinap Berry

- 10 Pinap Berry Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 3 Charged TM

Rediscover Kanto - Step 4 of 5

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 25 Bulbasaur Candy

- 25 Bulbasaur Candy Earn 4 Candy exploring with your Buddy - 25 Charmander Candy

- 25 Charmander Candy Catch 50 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 25 Squirtle Candy

- 25 Squirtle Candy Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 1 Lure Module

Rediscover Kanto - Step 5 of 5

Use 151 Berries to catch Pokémon - 15,100 XP

- 15,100 XP Earn 15,100 Stardust - 15,100 XP

- 15,100 XP Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 15,100 XP

- 15,100 XP Rewards: 10,000 Stardust, 1 Incubator

The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, which has brought Rediscover Kanto and Sustainability Week, along with the World of Wonders quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Rediscover Kanto Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go

By spinning PokéStops during the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokémon Go, you'll be able to pick up event-exclusive Field Research tasks. As always, you can only hold three tasks at a time.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), it's slim pickings this time around, meaning it will be very easy to pick up the same task to complete at the same time. We recommend doing this if you want to maximise your efficiency in the game!

Here are the Rediscover Kanto Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Power Up Pokémon 5 Times - 25 Venusaur Mega Energy

- 25 Venusaur Mega Energy Power Up Pokémon 5 Times - 25 Charizard Mega Energy

- 25 Charizard Mega Energy Power Up Pokémon 5 Times - 25 Blastoise Mega Energy

Everything you need to know about Rediscover Kanto in Pokémon Go

If you haven't been able to guess from the title, Rediscover Kanto invites you into the game to rediscover all the fun times you had with the Gen 1 Pokémon in Kanto. Rather than trying to recapture players who stopped playing because of the botched feature launches, the buggy and broken PVP or the travesty that was the culling of Remote Raids, this is purely a chance to take a look at the reskinned avatars and environments!

Thanks, we hate it.

Putting the anaemic avatars in the bin to one side, the Rediscover Kanto event comes with a batch of other bonuses that you may want to be aware of. Firstly, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up some Legacy Moves for your Pokémon!

Evolve Ivysaur to get a Venusaur that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant .

. Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn .

. Evolve Wartortle to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

All of these are PVP-relevant moves, so if you fancy trying your hand at Go Battle League, make sure you pick these up!

But wait, there's more! During the event, you can also make the most of the following bonuses:

Increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak

for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak Increased XP for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak

for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak Faster Friendship levelling up when interacting with in-game friends

levelling up when interacting with in-game friends Increased Shiny odds for Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle

Good luck and enjoy the Rediscover Kanto event!