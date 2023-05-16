Bellsprout 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Bellsprout in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Flower Pokémon, which unbelievably means we’re here to catch a shiny Bellsprout in Pokémon Go.

Bellsprout, Weepinbell and its final evolution Victreebel famously lack flowers, so we’re not sure where that categorisation came from. Still, we’re not here to Vorthos what is effectively a juvenile pitcher plant (not a flower); we’re here to find out if it is any good in Pokémon Go, from Raids to Go Battle League. If you’re still hunting for a perfect 100% IV Bellsprout, this spotlight hour is, for once, not the perfect time to go looking, but it is the perfect time to grind candy for it!

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event. Remember, taking the time to clear out your storage makes it easier to catch more Pokémon in the long term!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Bellsprout 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Bellsprout with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Bellsprout will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Bellsprout:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 886 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 959 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Victreebel good in PVP?

Victreebel is solid in Great League, a liability in Master League and a naff raid attacker. But this comes with the heavy caveat that Shadow Victreebel is the one you want to run, and you can only get that with a Super Rocket Radar, as it's the Pokémon you get for taking down the Decoy Grunts.

As with most glass cannons, we want to lean into the glassiness with the Shadow version, hitting harder as a result. It’s here for a good time, not a long time.

Running Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade and Acid Spray, this Grass/Poison type has decent Fast move pressure and a reasonable standing in Great League. However, Razor Leaf is painfully slow at generating energy, which means that as spammy as Leaf Blade is on other Pokémon, you’re at great risk of falling behind here.

In Great League, you beat anything that's slightly wet, plus Sableye, which is good to know. However, you lose against Noctowl, Trevenant, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham and Umbreon. In short, it’s just a worse Venusaur – a Pokémon that is not a glass cannon and is much spammier.

Victreebel is in a similar position in Ultra League, where its glassiness is less of an issue, but the competition gets a lot stronger. You still beat the Water types, along with Walrein and Cresselia. However, you lose to Charizard, Giratina, Trevenant, Cobalion and Obstagoon.

Master League, however, is a different story – at a max CP of 2748, your glassy Victreebel will shatter against a featherlight tough. Don’t run Victreebel in Master League.

Is there a shiny Bellsprout in Pokémon Go?

Yes, as with all Kantonian Pokémon, there is shiny Bellsprout in Pokémon Go!

Everything in the Bellsprout evolution line is a Grass/Poison-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Bellsprout was released in July 2020, as part of the annual summer event.

What does shiny Bellsprout look like?

Shiny Bellsprout is a pretty obvious one, swapping its green leaves for an autumnal yellow! Matching the bulb that forms its head, this is quite a handsome shiny!

Shiny Weepinbell skips winter for spring, going for a greenish tint instead of yellow, pink lips instead of red, and a lighter green pair of leaves. This is a nice nod to the fact that the Pokémon is still growing, and is yet to evolve into shiny Victreebel.

That said, shiny Victreebel absolutely punts it by taking the green body of shiny Weepinbell and the autumnal leaves of shiny Bellsprout. For no apparent reason, it swaps red lips for blue, making for an altogether confused shiny.

Thanks to Reddit user rivalius13 for the image above.

Other things to know about Bellsprout Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Hoenn Tour!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Bellsprout being a Grass/Poison-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medasl.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week will see Skorupi scuttles its way into the spotlight with double evolution XP!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Bellsprout!