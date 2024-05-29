Pokémon Go Shared Skies hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date

Shared Skies is the 15th game-wide season of Pokémon Go.

The highlight of this season is, of course, Go Fest 2024, but it also promises to bring a selection of new features and events to Pokémon Go, including the Fusion mechanic. A number of new Pokémon have already been announced, along with some of the upcoming in-game events.

Like past seasons, Shared Skies includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

Pokémon Go Shared Skies end date: When will the Season of Shared Skies end?

Shared Skies has a start time of Saturday 1st June at 10am (local time) and it will end on Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time).

Season 19 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout this time period, containing as always, the three leagues and a selection of special cups.

Shared Skies bonuses in Pokémon Go

There are three bonuses running throughout the Shared Skies event in Pokémon Go:

One additional Special Trade per day.

Trainers level 31 and above will have a higher chance to receive Candy XL from exploring with their buddy.

Increased XP for the first catch of the day.

The Research Breakthrough encounter rewards have also changed for Shared Skies. Once again, there are multiple Pokémon on offer and it's important to note that this lineup won't change until the next season.

From Saturday 1st June to Tuesday 3rd September, you'll have the chance of encountering Hisuian Growlithe, Larvitar, Audino, Axew, Furfrou, and Jangmo-o.

Shared Skies roadmap in Pokémon Go

Below you'll find everything we currently know about the Season of Shared Skies roadmap in Pokémon Go.

While most of the new Pokémon remain a mystery for now, we do know that Necrozma debuts in raids during Go Fest 2024! They can be changed to Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma through a new mechanic coming to the game during Go Fest: Fusion. Dusk Mane Necrozma is created by fusing Solgaleo and Necrozma with Solar Fusion Energy, and Dawn Wings Necrozma is created by fusing Lunala and Necrozma with Lunar Fusion Energy.

Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy are obtained by battling Necrozma in raids during Go Fest 2024, and it's important to know that Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma can't be traded, transferred to the Professor, or transferred to Pokémon Home.

The new Mythical Pokémon Marshadow is also available to all during the first day of the Global Go Fest 2024 event, after first appearing in the local Go Fest events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City.

When it comes to events, the Season of Shared Skies contains the most important event of the year - Go Fest 2024. At the time of writing, we don't know much about Go Fest 2024, apart from the debut of Necrozma, Marshadow, and the Fusion mechanic we mentioned above.

Celebrations for Go Fest 2024 will begin with three in-person events, which you can find below:

Sendai, Japan - Thursday, 30th May to Sunday, 2nd June.

- Thursday, 30th May to Sunday, 2nd June. Madrid, Spain - Friday, 14th June to Sunday, 16th June.

- Friday, 14th June to Sunday, 16th June. New York City, USA - Friday, 5th July to Sunday, 7th July.

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is happening on Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July.

The Season of Shared Skies will, of course, also contain a regular selection of in-game events to keep you busy. Each month of Shared Skies brings a free new Timed Research, so this means we're getting at least three Timed Research quests during the Shared Skies season. As these are limited-time events, make sure you complete them before their end date, or you'll miss out on their rewards!

Below you'll find all of the currently confirmed events for Shared Skies so far:

Stadium Sights - Saturday, 1st June (10am local time) to Tuesday, 4th June (8pm local time).

- Saturday, 1st June (10am local time) to Tuesday, 4th June (8pm local time). Slumbering Sands - Friday, 7th June (10am local time) to Wednesday, 12th June (8pm local time).

- Friday, 7th June (10am local time) to Wednesday, 12th June (8pm local time). Spelunker's Cove - Saturday, 15th June (10am local time) to Tuesday, 18th June (8pm local time).

- Saturday, 15th June (10am local time) to Tuesday, 18th June (8pm local time). Scorching Steps - Friday, 21st June to Tuesday, 25th June.

- Friday, 21st June to Tuesday, 25th June. 8th Anniversary Party - Friday, 28th June to Wednesday, July 3rd.

- Friday, 28th June to Wednesday, July 3rd. Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza - Saturday, 29th June (12pm - 1pm, and 5pm to 6pm local time).

- Saturday, 29th June (12pm - 1pm, and 5pm to 6pm local time). Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global - Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July.

- Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July. June Community Day - Sunday, 9th June.

- Sunday, 9th June. June Community Day Classic - Saturday, 22nd June.

- Saturday, 22nd June. July Community Day - Sunday, 21st July.

- Sunday, 21st July. August Community Day - Saturday, 31st August.

Remember, as of writing, we don't know which Pokémon will be appearing during the Community Day events, but they will be announced closer to their release dates.

Season 19 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout Shared Skies.

The following Pokémon have been confirmed for five-star raids so far:

Zapdos - Saturday, 1st June to Monday, 10th June.

- Saturday, 1st June to Monday, 10th June. Landorus (Incarnate Forme) - Monday, 10th June to Wednesday, 19th June.

- Monday, 10th June to Wednesday, 19th June. Yveltal - Wednesday, 19th June to Friday, 28th June.

- Wednesday, 19th June to Friday, 28th June. Ho-Oh - Friday, 28th June to Monday, 8th July.

Shadow Raikou will also be making appearances in five-star Shadow Raids during Shared Skies, throughout the weekends in June.

Meanwhile, the following Mega Raids have been confirmed:

Mega Gyarados - Saturday, 1st June to Monday, 10th June.

- Saturday, 1st June to Monday, 10th June. Mega Alakazam - Monday, 10th June to Wednesday, 19th June.

- Monday, 10th June to Wednesday, 19th June. Mega Charizard Y - Wednesday, 19th June to Friday, 28th June.

- Wednesday, 19th June to Friday, 28th June. Mega Tyranitar - Friday, 28th June to Monday, 8th July.

Here are the Spotlight Hour Pokémon and bonuses for June:

Makuhita and double catch Candy - Tuesday, 4th June

- Tuesday, 4th June Wingull and double transfer Candy - Tuesday 11th June

- Tuesday 11th June Roggenrola and double evolution XP - Tuesday 18th June

- Tuesday 18th June Morelull and double catch Stardust - Tuesday 25th June

Finally, as always, there will be a new collection of stickers to collect and use throughout Shared Skies by spinning Poké Stops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Shared Skies hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes

Shared Skies brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemispheres, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes:

Area Pokémon Northern Hemisphere Hisuian Growlithe

Skarmory

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Clamperl

Beldum Southern Hemisphere Scyther

Hisuian Sneasel

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Bronzor Cities Magneton

Houndour

Ralts

Skitty

Makuhita

Trubbish

Dedenne Forests Bellsprout

Ledyba

Sunkern

Linoone

Breloom

Skorupi

Foongus Mountains Diglett

Shuckle

Slakoth

Vibrava

Excadrill

Dwebble

Bunnelby Beaches and Water Poliwhirl

Horsea

Chinchou

Surskit

Finneon

Tympole

Jellicent

This includes a number of changes to the egg pools, but it should be noted that these lists are incomplete. Certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited time period.

There's also been a notable change to how the 7km egg pool works lately. Now any 7km egg you earn via the Gift Exchange on Routes will have a different egg pool compared to the ones you receive from opening Gifts normally.

Egg Pokémon 2km Shellder

Pichu

Togepi

Smoochum

Woobat 5km Vanillite

Cutiefly

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly 5km Adventure Sync Gligar

Cranidos

Shieldon

Chingling

Mantyke 7km eggs Alolan Geodude

Galarian Slowpoke

Alolan Grimer

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Stunfisk 7km from Routes Hisuian Growlithe

Paldean Wooper

Hisuian Sneasel

Pawniard

Carbink 10km Tyrunt

Amaura

Goomy

Carbink

Charcadet 10km Adventure Sync Emolga

Deino

Goomy

Rockruff

Turtonator

What are seasons in Pokémon Go?

Originally introduced in December 2021, seasons are in-game periods which last for three months and tie together various events with a theme. During this time, a selection of new features and quality of life changes can also be added to Pokémon Go.

This includes:

Changes to how Pokémon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited time periods.

Changes to the egg pools and raids.

Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world seasons themselves.

Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.

Different Deerling forms.

A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as the season itself.

XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.

Introduce other general quality of life improvements.

A range of in-game events.

New Pokémon.

Occasionally, new features.

If you'd like to learn about past Pokémon Go seasons, visit our pages on the Season of World of Wonders, Season of Timeless Travels, and Season of Adventures Abound.

Hope you enjoy the Shared Skies season!