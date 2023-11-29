Pokémon Go Timeless Travels hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date

The Season of Timeless Travels is the thirteenth game-wide season in Pokémon Go.

Timeless Travels reaches back into the past to bring a selection of Hisui Pokémon to Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to add Wyrdeer and Hisuian Samurott, among others, to your Pokédex during this season!

Just like with past seasons, the Season of Timeless Travels includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Pokémon Go Season of Timeless Travels end date: When will the Season of Timeless Travels end? The Season of Timeless Travels has a start time of Friday 1st December at 10am (local time) and it will end on Friday 1st March at 10am (local time). Season 17 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period; containing, as always, the three leagues and a selection of special cups. Image credit: Niantic

Season of Timeless Travels roadmap in Pokémon Go The Season of Timeless Travels is all about Hisui Pokémon in Pokémon Go - making its name quite fitting as, in the Pokémon universe, some of these creatures are considered to be extinct. While at the time of writing, six Hisui Pokémon have had their upcoming release announced, not all of them have had the exact details of their release confirmed: Wyrdeer

Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Decidueye

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia The first Hisui Pokémon to arrive will be Hisuian Samurott (more details on that event below) and the release of Wyrdeer will occur on Saturday 23rd December (2pm to 5pm local time) as part of its Raid Day event. We can also most likely see Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia released as part of Go Tour: Sinnoh. Image credit: Niantic On the subject of Go Tour: Sinnoh, like past Go Tour events, it is what the Season of Timeless Travels is building towards. The in-person event in Los Angeles is occurring on Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February 2024. This is, of course, a pay-to-play event and you have to be in its physical location to take part. Meanwhile, the Global event is on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February 2024. This is primarily a pay-to-play event. Both the Los Angeles and Global event will include the choice between the Diamond or Pearl version of the event, a new Team Go Rocket themed Special Research quest (where you’re, worryingly, helping them…) and a new Masterwork Research quest for shiny Shaymin. Along with the regular host of bonuses and increased Pokémon spawns, but, this time, for Gen 4. Image credit: Niantic The first event of Timeless Travels, however, is the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day on Sunday 3rd December at 2pm to 5pm (local time). This event sees the release of Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Go, with it being available to battle in three-star raids, along with three bonuses. This includes being able to earn five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, the Remote Raid Pass limit being increased to 20 and an increased chance of finding a shiny Hisuian Samurott. Image credit: Niantic The December Community Day event will also be taking place during the Season of Timeless Travels. As is tradition with the last Community Day of the year, it will take place over two days - Saturday 16th December and Sunday 17th December from 2pm to 5pm (local time). During these event hours, you’ll be able to benefit from nine bonuses, including double catch XP, and all of the Pokémon featured in this year’s Community Day events will make an appearance. Image credit: Niantic Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed events for the Season of Timeless Travels so far: Raid Day: Hisuian Samurott - Sunday 3rd December (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Sunday 3rd December (2pm to 5pm local time) Along the Routes - Tuesday 5th December Friday 8th December

- Tuesday 5th December Friday 8th December Catch Mastery: Ice - Saturday 9th December

- Saturday 9th December Adamant Time - Monday 11th December to Friday 15 December

- Monday 11th December to Friday 15 December December Community Day - Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December (2pm to 5pm local time) Winter Holiday Part 1 - Monday 18th December to Monday 25th December

- Monday 18th December to Monday 25th December Winter Wonderland - Saturday 23rd December to Sunday 24th December

- Saturday 23rd December to Sunday 24th December Raid Day: Wyrdeer - Saturday 23rd December (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Saturday 23rd December (2pm to 5pm local time) Winter Holiday Part 2 - Monday 25th December to Sunday 31st December

- Monday 25th December to Sunday 31st December Go Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles - Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February At the time of writing, a number of the Community Day events are yet to have their spotlighted Pokémon confirmed. They will be announced, however, closer to the release dates. Season 17 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout the Season of Timeless Travels. The following Pokémon have been confirmed for five-star raids so far: Reshiram - Friday 1st December to Saturday 9th December

- Friday 1st December to Saturday 9th December Zekrom - Saturday 9th December to Saturday 16 December

- Saturday 9th December to Saturday 16 December Kyurem - Saturday 16th December to Saturday 23rd December

- Saturday 16th December to Saturday 23rd December Regigigas - Saturday 23rd December to Monday 1st January Meanwhile, the following Mega Raids have been confirmed: Mega Scizor - Friday 1st December to Saturday 9th December

- Friday 1st December to Saturday 9th December Mega Altaria - Saturday 9th December to Saturday 16 December

- Saturday 9th December to Saturday 16 December Mega Abomasnow - Saturday 16th December to Saturday 23rd December

- Saturday 16th December to Saturday 23rd December Mega Glalie - Saturday 23rd December to Monday 1st January We also know the Spotlight Hour Pokémon for December: Feebas and double catch candy - Tuesday 5th December

- Tuesday 5th December Seel and double transfer candy - Tuesday 12th December

- Tuesday 12th December Snorunt and double evolution XP - Tuesday 19th December

- Tuesday 19th December Vanillite and double catch stardust, includes the release of shiny Vanillite and its evolutions - Tuesday 26th December There will also be a new collection of stickers to collect and use throughout the Season of Timeless Travels. Finally, the season’s trailer included a number of hints for upcoming events, including the return of Shadow Ho-Oh and a professor-themed costume Pikachu. Image credit: Niantic Interestingly, it also included a screenshot of a new character which resembled a hiker from the mainline Pokémon series. We don’t know what this screenshot is relating to or whether it’s just footage for the trailer, but it will be interesting to see if it is a hint towards a new Pokémon Go feature. Image credit: Niantic

Season of Timeless Travels hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes The Season of Timeless Travels brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemispheres, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes: Area Pokémon Northern Hemisphere Beldum

Pidove

Foongus

Winter Deerling

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie Southern Hemisphere Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Shroomish

Starly

Gible

Summer Deerling Cities Vulpix

Ampharos

Sneasel

Zigzagoon

Trubbish

Klink

Nymble Forests Parasect

Alolan Exeggutor

Scyther

Combee

Dwebble

Passimiam

Smoliv Mountains Alolan Geodude

Rhyhorn

Larvitar

Sableye

Bronzor

Roggenrola

Drilbur Beaches and Water Alolan Dugtrio

Shellder

Paldean Wooper

Lotad

Corphish

Clamperl

Goomy It will also include a number of changes to the egg pools, but it should be noted that the lists below do not show the complete list of available Pokémon for each egg. Certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited period of time. Egg Pokémon 2km Pichu

Tyrogue

Smoochum

Togepi

Smoliv 5km Elekid

Magby

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pawmi 5km Adventure Sync Cleffa

Riolu

Tirtouga

Archen 10km Dratini

Beldum

Carbink

Frigibax 10km Adventure Sync Bagon

Deino

Goomy

Rockruff 7km Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Paldean Wooper