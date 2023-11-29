Pokémon Go Timeless Travels hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date
Everything you need to know about the Season of Timeless Travels.
The Season of Timeless Travels is the thirteenth game-wide season in Pokémon Go.
Timeless Travels reaches back into the past to bring a selection of Hisui Pokémon to Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to add Wyrdeer and Hisuian Samurott, among others, to your Pokédex during this season!
Just like with past seasons, the Season of Timeless Travels includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Season of Timeless Travels end date: When will the Season of Timeless Travels end?
The Season of Timeless Travels has a start time of Friday 1st December at 10am (local time) and it will end on Friday 1st March at 10am (local time).
Season 17 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period; containing, as always, the three leagues and a selection of special cups.
Season of Timeless Travels bonuses in Pokémon Go
There are five seasonal bonuses running throughout Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, with the first being that every trainer will earn one additional Candy from trading Pokémon. Meanwhile, players who are Level 31 or above are guaranteed to receive one Candy XL from trades and will have a higher chance of receiving Rare Candy XL from successfully winning an in-person five-star raid.
You will also earn an increased amount of XP from completing a seven-day PokéStop spin streak and both increased XP and Stardust from finishing a seven-day Pokémon catch streak.
The Research Breakthrough Pokémon encounter rewards have also changed for the Season of Timeless Travels. Once again, there are multiple Pokémon on offer and it’s important to note that this lineup won’t change until the next season.
From Friday 1st December to Friday 1st March, you’ll have the chance to earn an encounter with either Lapras, Galarian Weezing, Galarian Mr. Mime, Furfrou, Goomy or Jangmo-o.
Finally, you’ll be able to purchase additional bonuses, along with a Timed Research quest, at the beginning of every month via the in-game store. These pay-to-play experiences will offer you additional opportunities to catch Hisui Pokémon and earn items like Incubators.
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! The Party Up! event is currently running and players who didn't earn a Master Ball via Timed Investigation: Master Ball can purchase the Special Research: Master Ball quest. Party Play - Pokémon Go's multiplayer feature - is here, along with the Welcome Party quest. Be sure to fight in the Go Battle League, compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Season of Timeless Travels roadmap in Pokémon Go
The Season of Timeless Travels is all about Hisui Pokémon in Pokémon Go - making its name quite fitting as, in the Pokémon universe, some of these creatures are considered to be extinct.
While at the time of writing, six Hisui Pokémon have had their upcoming release announced, not all of them have had the exact details of their release confirmed:
- Wyrdeer
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Hisuian Samurott
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Origin Forme Dialga
- Origin Forme Palkia
The first Hisui Pokémon to arrive will be Hisuian Samurott (more details on that event below) and the release of Wyrdeer will occur on Saturday 23rd December (2pm to 5pm local time) as part of its Raid Day event. We can also most likely see Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia released as part of Go Tour: Sinnoh.
On the subject of Go Tour: Sinnoh, like past Go Tour events, it is what the Season of Timeless Travels is building towards.
The in-person event in Los Angeles is occurring on Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February 2024. This is, of course, a pay-to-play event and you have to be in its physical location to take part. Meanwhile, the Global event is on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February 2024. This is primarily a pay-to-play event.
Both the Los Angeles and Global event will include the choice between the Diamond or Pearl version of the event, a new Team Go Rocket themed Special Research quest (where you’re, worryingly, helping them…) and a new Masterwork Research quest for shiny Shaymin. Along with the regular host of bonuses and increased Pokémon spawns, but, this time, for Gen 4.
The first event of Timeless Travels, however, is the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day on Sunday 3rd December at 2pm to 5pm (local time). This event sees the release of Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Go, with it being available to battle in three-star raids, along with three bonuses. This includes being able to earn five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, the Remote Raid Pass limit being increased to 20 and an increased chance of finding a shiny Hisuian Samurott.
The December Community Day event will also be taking place during the Season of Timeless Travels. As is tradition with the last Community Day of the year, it will take place over two days - Saturday 16th December and Sunday 17th December from 2pm to 5pm (local time). During these event hours, you’ll be able to benefit from nine bonuses, including double catch XP, and all of the Pokémon featured in this year’s Community Day events will make an appearance.
Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed events for the Season of Timeless Travels so far:
- Raid Day: Hisuian Samurott - Sunday 3rd December (2pm to 5pm local time)
- Along the Routes - Tuesday 5th December Friday 8th December
- Catch Mastery: Ice - Saturday 9th December
- Adamant Time - Monday 11th December to Friday 15 December
- December Community Day - Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December (2pm to 5pm local time)
- Winter Holiday Part 1 - Monday 18th December to Monday 25th December
- Winter Wonderland - Saturday 23rd December to Sunday 24th December
- Raid Day: Wyrdeer - Saturday 23rd December (2pm to 5pm local time)
- Winter Holiday Part 2 - Monday 25th December to Sunday 31st December
- Go Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles - Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February
At the time of writing, a number of the Community Day events are yet to have their spotlighted Pokémon confirmed. They will be announced, however, closer to the release dates.
Season 17 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout the Season of Timeless Travels.
The following Pokémon have been confirmed for five-star raids so far:
- Reshiram - Friday 1st December to Saturday 9th December
- Zekrom - Saturday 9th December to Saturday 16 December
- Kyurem - Saturday 16th December to Saturday 23rd December
- Regigigas - Saturday 23rd December to Monday 1st January
Meanwhile, the following Mega Raids have been confirmed:
- Mega Scizor - Friday 1st December to Saturday 9th December
- Mega Altaria - Saturday 9th December to Saturday 16 December
- Mega Abomasnow - Saturday 16th December to Saturday 23rd December
- Mega Glalie - Saturday 23rd December to Monday 1st January
We also know the Spotlight Hour Pokémon for December:
- Feebas and double catch candy - Tuesday 5th December
- Seel and double transfer candy - Tuesday 12th December
- Snorunt and double evolution XP - Tuesday 19th December
- Vanillite and double catch stardust, includes the release of shiny Vanillite and its evolutions - Tuesday 26th December
There will also be a new collection of stickers to collect and use throughout the Season of Timeless Travels.
Finally, the season’s trailer included a number of hints for upcoming events, including the return of Shadow Ho-Oh and a professor-themed costume Pikachu.
Interestingly, it also included a screenshot of a new character which resembled a hiker from the mainline Pokémon series. We don’t know what this screenshot is relating to or whether it’s just footage for the trailer, but it will be interesting to see if it is a hint towards a new Pokémon Go feature.
Season of Timeless Travels hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes
The Season of Timeless Travels brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemispheres, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes:
|Area
|Pokémon
|Northern Hemisphere
|Beldum
Pidove
Foongus
Winter Deerling
Chespin
Fennekin
Froakie
|Southern Hemisphere
|Treecko
Torchic
Mudkip
Shroomish
Starly
Gible
Summer Deerling
|Cities
|Vulpix
Ampharos
Sneasel
Zigzagoon
Trubbish
Klink
Nymble
|Forests
|Parasect
Alolan Exeggutor
Scyther
Combee
Dwebble
Passimiam
Smoliv
|Mountains
|Alolan Geodude
Rhyhorn
Larvitar
Sableye
Bronzor
Roggenrola
Drilbur
|Beaches and Water
|Alolan Dugtrio
Shellder
Paldean Wooper
Lotad
Corphish
Clamperl
Goomy
It will also include a number of changes to the egg pools, but it should be noted that the lists below do not show the complete list of available Pokémon for each egg. Certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited period of time.
|Egg
|Pokémon
|2km
|Pichu
Tyrogue
Smoochum
Togepi
Smoliv
|5km
|Elekid
Magby
Sprigatito
Fuecoco
Quaxly
Pawmi
|5km Adventure Sync
|Cleffa
Riolu
Tirtouga
Archen
|10km
|Dratini
Beldum
Carbink
Frigibax
|10km Adventure Sync
|Bagon
Deino
Goomy
Rockruff
|7km
|Alolan Sandshrew
Alolan Geodude
Alolan Grimer
Paldean Wooper
What are seasons in Pokémon Go?
Originally introduced in December 2021, seasons are in-game periods which last for three months and tie together various events with a theme. During this time, a selection of new features and quality of life changes can also be added to Pokémon Go.
This includes:
- Changes to how Pokémon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited periods of time.
- Changes to the egg pools and raids.
- Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world seasons themselves.
- Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.
- Different Deerling forms.
- A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as the season itself.
- XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.
- Introduce other general quality of life improvements.
- A range of in-game events.
- New Pokémon.
- Occasionally, new features.
If you’d like to learn more about past Pokémon Go seasons, visit our pages on the Season of Adventures Abound, Season of Hidden Gems and Season of Rising Heroes.
Hope you enjoy the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go!