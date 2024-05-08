How to complete Edgar's quest in Elden Ring

Irina's quest and Edgar's quest in Elden Ring are directly related. After all, the development of one character's questline also influences that of the other. Let's take a look at the mission and its events.

Meet Irina

You can hardly miss Irina when exploring the Weeping Peninsula. She sits south of the Bridge of Sacrifice by the wayside. You will definitely pass this spot if you are travelling southwards on the peninsula.

Talk to her and she will ask you to deliver a letter to her father. Edgar is the commander of Castle Morne, which is located in the far south of the peninsula (and therefore the game world).

Find Edgar

You meet Edgar on a roof of the castle in a somewhat separate area. Despite the letter from his daughter, he cannot give up his post at Castle Morne, he says.

There is a danger that the Grafted Blade Greatsword will fall into the hands of the Misbegotten, he says. And the situation in the castle is, well, not exactly rosy, to put it mildly. He gives you a Sacrificial Twig.

Completion of the quest

Return to Irina. At her location, you will find the weapon (purely decorative) of a monster rammed into the ground: an Iron Cleaver.

Defeat the boss in Castle Morne - the lion-like beast Leonine Misbegotten - and report back to Edgar. He sits in the same place again, and will thank you for your effort. Then return to Irina's location.

Talk to Edgar there until you exhaust his dialogue. The quest finally ends in the west of Liurnia at the Revenger's Shack.

There, Edgar appears as Edgar the Revenger, where you'll need to fight him. On defeat, he will drop his halberd, a +8 variant of the Banished Knight's Halberd, a Shabriri Grape (for Hyetta's quest) and a few Raw Meat Dumplings. In the hut you will find five corpses with a total of 5x Raw Meat Dumplings.

Edgar's quest, as well as Irina's, is now complete.