How to complete Lightseeker Hyetta's questline in Elden Ring

Lightseeker Hyetta is an NPC in Elden Ring that you meet for the first time in the south of Liurnia of the Lakes at the cliffs.

Her quest is closely related to one of Elden Ring's endings, and requires you to collect Shabriri Grapes. The reward is the Frenzied Flame Seal for casting incantations, so follow our step by step guide on how to complete Hyetta's questline in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Shabriri Grapes in Elden Ring

In the Purified Ruins, you'll need to roll across this wooden plank floor. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Firstly, you'll need to find the Shabriri Grapes. You can collect them throughout the game at various locations:

After the fight against Godrick , cross his throne room and find the first grape just before the exit that takes you to Liurnia of the Lakes.

, cross his throne room and find the first grape just before the exit that takes you to Liurnia of the Lakes. In the Purified Ruins in East Liurnia of the Lakes. Inside the ruins, almost directly in the centre of the map symbol, you can destroy a wooden plank floor by rolling over it (see the above screenshot). Once the floor is destroyed, you can enter a room where you'll find a grape and the talisman Two Fingers Heirloom .

in East Liurnia of the Lakes. Inside the ruins, almost directly in the centre of the map symbol, you can destroy a wooden plank floor by rolling over it (see the above screenshot). Once the floor is destroyed, you can enter a room where you'll find a grape and the talisman . In the Revenger's Shack in West Liurnia of the Lakes. You must have progressed Irina and Edgar's quest to the point where Edgar appears in the hut as the revenger. He drops the third and final grape required for Hyetta's quest. Alternatively, you can also kill Edgar beforehand in Castle Morne.

Where to find Hyetta

The first encounter takes place not far from where you found the first grape: at the Site of Grace "Lake-Facing Cliffs" in South Liurnia:

The Lake-Facing Cliffs Site Of Grace is marked with the red circle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Talk to the blind lady and she will ask you for a Shabriri Grape. As a reward, you will receive the gesture: As You Wish.

Nothing more happens at this point, so head off again and continue with the second step below.

Second encounter with Hyetta

The next time you meet her is in the Purified Ruins in East Liurnia, which is the location of the second grape.

You'll find Hyetta to the west, at the location of the yellow circle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

She stands in the western part of the ruins, facing west towards the Laskyar Ruins.

You'll need to give her another grape, but this time there's no reward. Continue with the third step below.

Hyetta will accept the second grape when she appears at the Purified Ruins. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Third meeting with Hyetta

The third time you see Hyetta is at the Site of Grace "Gate Town Bridge" in the east of Liurnia.

You'll find this to the north of the Purified Ruins and south of the Revenger's Shack. Here's the spot on the map:

The Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace is the one marked with a yellow circle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

She asks for another grape, but she also wants to know what these grapes actually are. As the quest cannot continue until she knows the truth, we have to tell her - for better or worse - that they are, in fact, human eyeballs.

Rest once at the Site of Grace and Hyetta will have a few new things to report next time you speak to her. She will become a Finger Maiden, she says.

Find the Fingerprint Grape for Hyetta

To help her achieve this goal, you'll need to meet her at the Bellum Church in North Liurnia:

You can find Bellum Church in the northern region of Liurnia of the Lakes. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This time she asks for a Fingerprint Grape. You will receive this grape when you defeat the invading NPC Festering Fingerprint Vyke near the Church of Inhibition in North Liurnia.

Hyetta will ask for a Fingerprint Grape when you meet her inside the Bellum Church. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Give it to Hyetta, and she'll thank you for your efforts. Again, there's no further reward to receive here at the moment, so follow on below to complete the last steps of her questline.

Completing Hyetta's quest

The last time you'll see Hyetta is underneath the Cathedral of the Forsaken, near the Site of Grace "Frenzied Flame Proscription".

The cathedral is located below the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, which lies below the capital Leyndell. Talk to her again and follow the instructions.

Hyetta's quest ends at this point. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To complete her quest, you must receive the Three Fingers's flame, which involves removing all your clothes, armour and wepaons, opening the door at the end of the corridor, and watch the cutscene (you can also read more in our Three Fingers location guide). You've now been branded with the flame, so go back and talk to Hyetta again and lay a hand on her.

Doing so will set you up for the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending in the game (and lock you out of all other endings unless you reverse the decision with Miquella's Needle from Millicent's quest). After a few more rounds of dialogue, you'll receive the Frenzied Flame Seal and five Frenzyflame Stones from Hyetta. Her quest is now complete.

