Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure was the perfect recap before Shadow of the Erdtree

It took me around 110 hours to finish Elden Ring and much of that, now, is a blur. Sure I remember some of the key beats - emerging from the catacombs into the world at the start, battles against Godrick and Rennala, the countless defeats against Malenia - but mostly the words "You Died" repeatedly on the screen. Incidentally, that was my housemate at the time's nickname for the game, much to my shame.

Yet with Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree on the horizon, I've been itching to do another run to refresh my memory. Now, thanks to the Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, I don't need to. It was the perfect recap.

Performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra with the Crouch End Festival Chorus (and conducted by Adrián Ronda-Sampayo), this wasn't just a selection of musical pieces from the game but a complete run from start to finish, every major boss included. It was like watching Elden Ring: The Movie accompanied by a live orchestra.

That was a smart decision. What mostly characterises the game's soundscape is the silence, the breeze, the cries of distant enemies. The music is often sonic texture that works in sync with the gameplay, ramping up to dramatic boss themes. And that's how it worked at this concert, the orchestra playing gentle incidental music in quieter moments crescendoing seamlessly into boss fights. Each time the player character reached a golden fog door, you knew the choir would chant, the drums would thunder, and the brass - far from tarnished - would fanfare every swish and swipe. Each new area of the game was a separate movement in an overarching symphonic suite of bloody bosses.

I found myself utterly immersed in the experience. Surrounded by hundreds of spectators - testament to the game's enduring popularity - it was as if we were collectively playing the game as one, all our skill poured into a single character's journey through The Lands Between. All that was missing was a controller in our hands, absorbed by the gameplay and a mere smattering of voiced lines to drive the narrative.

Between the visuals and sounds, it really provided an opportunity to appreciate the artistry of FromSoftware's work and all the details of its expansive and intimate environments. Shown up close and in slow motion, it was the animations of the game's intricate combat that really caught my attention: every leap and lunge, every fiery vortex and sparkling magic spell, every near-miss. At regular speed while playing - and gripped with concentration - these details are easy to miss. And the music of course! The militaristic snares of Starscourge Radahn; the sad and ominous yearning melodies of Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon; the wistful soprano of the harpies. My favourite, perhaps predictably, was Malenia, Blade of Miquella: the orchestra in sweeping unison as if re-tuning, preparing for the battle to come in which the choir joined the solo viola in a mournful crescendo. It was fitting of the sad beauty the majestic boss fight provides.

What also proved inspiring was the variety of play styles and expert gameplay, like a feature length version of SunhiLegend's videos on social media. The protagonist Tarnished frequently swapped builds, showcasing a diverse range of weapons and spells. As a magic-user throughout my playthrough, it gave plenty of insight into what I missed and ideas for future builds to try out. Should I check out a katana-wielding samurai? A blood build meets magic archery? How about a spinning twinblade build? Even after so much time in the game there's so much I overlooked and didn't experiment with. And who knew so many attacks could be dodged by jumping?

It was ironic that the event began with a trailer for the DLC, ostensibly an advert to hype up fans. Really, the concert itself was the best advert for the game overall. Shadow of the Erdtree, I am ready for you. And with the release due at the end of June, consider this your two month warning.

A ticket to Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure was provided by Bandai Namco.