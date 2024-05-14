Oridys's Rise is a location on the Weeping Peninsula in Elden Ring. You will find the tower in the east of the peninsula, and the best way to reach it is via the Spiritspring next to the Site of Grace 'Castle Morne Rampart' by jumping up with your horse.

The entrance to this tower in Elden Ring is magically sealed, but in front of it stands a goblin statue with an open book. Inside is the message: 'Seek three wise beasts'.

We're here to show you how to solve Oridys's Rise Puzzle in Elden Ring.

How to find the three wise beasts for Oridys's Rise Puzzle in Elden Ring

The 'Three Wise Beasts' refers to three turtles that can be found in the immediate vicinity. You don't have to look far.

Here are the three wise beast locations:

The first turtle can be found just a few metres north down the path, exactly opposite the tower entrance.

The second is to the left of the stairs leading to the tower entrance, hidden in the bushes.

The third is west of the tower in a shallow pond. This turtle is invisible, but you can recognise its location by the ripples on the water and hitting it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once the turtles are gone, a message will appear and you can enter the tower. Climb up the ladder and in the attic room you will find a treasure chest with a Memory Stone, which increases the number of storage locations for Sorceries and Incantations.

That's it! If you're looking for more Elden Ring content, check out our pages listing all Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations and all Somber Dragon Smithing Stones.