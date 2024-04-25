Skip to main content

Enjoy 37.5 inches of Malenia with this Elden Ring life-size arm replica

Fist pump.

Malenia approaches the player with her sword out in Elden Ring
Image credit: FromSoftware
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
4 comments

An official life-sized replica of Malenia's arm, the notorious Elden Ring nemesis, is now available to pre-order.

Bandai Namco has paired with high-end collectible company PureArts to create the model, which will cost $389 (around £310) and features high detail, an articulated wrist, and two display options: a metal base or a metal wall mount.

It's available worldwide with an estimated delivery of December 2024.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal TrailerWatch on YouTube

Of course, the big question is: just how many inches of Malenia's arm are on offer? After all, this is a life-sized replica. Well, the official stats are now in, and PureArts has told Eurogamer that its collectible stretches to a whopping 37.5 inches in width, 13 inches in height, and five more inches in depth. (That's 33cm x 95cm x 23cm.) All-in-all, Malenia's arm weighs in at 5.5lbs (2.5kg).

That's more than enough to compete with the 19 inches of Venom and Sephiroth. Oh, and the 18 inches of Messmer the Impaler that comes with the Elden Ring DLC Collector's Edition.

But this isn't surprising, considering Malenia's height. One size chart on reddit estimates her height as 256cm, which is roughly 8'4" (thanks GameRant). Another reddit post estimates her height as 7'10".

Regardless, for $389 you're getting around $10 per inch.

Life-sized replica of Malenia's golden arm prosthetic from PureArts, with Erdtree artwork in the background
Close up of golden hand as part of PureArts Malenia arm replica
Look at the detail! | Image credit: PureArts

Alternatively, a life-sized replica of the game's Dark Moon Greatsword is also available from Panda Studio.

Malenia is perhaps the most feared boss in Elden Ring and became notorious among the community. Legendary player Let Me Solo Her even received an honorary sword from Bandai Namco for assisting players with the boss and defeating her a thousand times.

It's her brother Miquella, though, whose story forms the basis of the forthcoming Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree - FromSoftware's biggest expansion to date.

