Let Me Solo Her receives congratulatory sword from Elden Ring publisher

Iconic Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her has received a congratulatory sword from the game's publisher.

The player became notorious in the Elden Ring community for assisting players with the game's infamously tricky Malenia boss, defeating her a thousand times.

In response, Bandai Namco sent the player a boxed sword, complete with map scroll and wooden plaque, with the message: "Congratulations on your great accomplishment".

Let Me Solo Her, aka Klein Tsuboi, shared images on Twitter.

"I can still remember my first experience with the Soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark Souls 3," said Tsuboi.

"I'm glad I persisted and went on to enjoy the game, because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I've ever seen in a game, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnO — KleinTsuboi (@TsuboiKlein) July 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Let Me Solo Her became a meme across the Elden Ring community, inspiring countless pieces of artwork with dual katanas and pothead.

The player was also immortalised as a mod so PC players can continue to summon aid.