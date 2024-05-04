Skip to main content

Resident Evil 9 "should be revealed pretty soon and release next year", leaker suggests

"It'll have had about seven years in development."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Resident Evil 9 "should be revealed pretty soon and release next year".

That's according to horror leaker Dusk Golem, who posted the news to Twitter/X yesterday.

29 Things You Didn't Know About Resident Evil 7 (Even If You Played It) - RESIDENT EVIL 7 GAMEPLAY.Watch on YouTube

"I have good news/rumours to deliver on Resident Evil 9," Dusk tweeted at the time.

"The possible delay I had heard murmurs about can be pushed aside. [Resident Evil 9] should be revealed pretty soon and release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, should be in January. It'll have had about seven years in [development]."

Whilst Golem has been correct about some early leaks – most notably those concerning Silent Hill 2 Remake, Alone in the Dark, and Resident Evil: Village – their record is not quite pristine so this can only be taken as a rumour with a giant bucket of salt for now.

But given both Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake were announced during a PlayStation State of Play event, many fans are speculating (read: hoping) that this could mean we'll get news at the rumoured PlayStation showcase later this month.

If true, Resident Evil 9 will compete against other highly anticipated titles expected to release next year, including Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Tsushima 2, and GTA 6, of course.

Resident Evil series creator, Shinji Mikami, recently revealed that he left Tango Gameworks to break free from the survival horror genre.

