Resident Evil Village for iPhone and iPad gets a suitably spooky release date just in time for Halloween

Resident Evil Village is coming to Apple-flavoured smart devices just in time for Halloween on 30th October, 2023.

As spotted by the fine folks at Gematsu, whilst the action horror game is free to download and lets anyone try out the opening sequences for free, you'll need ¥4990 – that's around £27 – to unlock the full game, and another ¥2000 (£11) to experience the "Winters' Expansion" DLC.

And yes, the Resident Evil 4 Remake iDevice port is also still on track, too, although Capcom will only commit to a vague "2023" release. Unlike the older Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake will set you back ¥7990 (£44) and the newly-released DLC, Separate Ways, ¥1000 (£5.50). Again, you can download the game for free and give it a try before you buy.

As yet, there's no word on if or when the port will be coming to European App Stores, nor how the price will translate locally. We'll keep you posted, though.

Not all Apple devices will be able to run the horror games, though – Village is only available on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, and iPad Air and iPad Pro devices with the M1 chip or later. Resident Evil 4 Remake has the same iPhone restrictions, but should be playable on every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later.

"Resident Evil Village was a thrilling adventure that kept me hooked from beginning to end, despite its jarring twists and turns," I wrote in Eurogamer's Resident Evil Village review that, amazingly, released two and a half years ago now.

"But the delightful level design isn't enough to mitigate a strange, unsatisfying, plothole-ridden story, and that bizarre final act ultimately sullies what is an otherwise terrifyingly good horror romp."

For more about Apple's plans to move into the gaming space, check out Digital Foundry's Richard's fantastic feature, Triple-A games are coming to iPhone 15 Pro - and the implications are mouthwatering.

"Triple-A gaming on mobile phones? Up until now, the chances of it happening seemed vanishingly slight owing to the sheer range of hardware with a staggering breadth of horsepower and the correspondingly fragmented audience," Richard wrote. "Why attempt to port a game like Death Stranding to a phone if the vast majority of the audience can't run it? And do games like Death Stranding actually work as a mobile experience to begin with?

"We're about to find out, as last week's Apple keynote revealed two new iPhones - the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - running games including Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Mirage and, yes, Death Stranding."