There are "five Resident Evil games in development right now, including Resident Evil 9", leaker claims

There are "five Resident Evil games in dev[elopment] right now, including Resident Evil 9".

That's according to notable leaker Dusk Golem, who – whilst not without a couple of misses – has previously accurately leaked insider information about several then-unannounced horror games, including Resident Evil 8, the Silent Hill 2 Remake, and Silent Hill: The Short Message.

As spotted by the eagle-eyed members of the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, Dusk Golem reportedly made the announcement on Discord.

Whilst succinct, Golem's statement claims that at least one of the titles in development will be an all-new adventure, whilst it's thought the others will continue Capcom's astonishing run of critically-acclaimed remakes.

It kicked off a discussion in the comments about whether or not the projects could include a remake of remake, 2002's Gamecube Resident Evil 1, even though it's already widely considered to be one of the greatest remakes of all time.

"Remake is fantastic, but it is 20+ years old," said one hopeful. "Whether or not it’s objectively needed, there is a market for fans who prefer the modern games and it would be more than a sound investment."

As is always the case when we hear rumours like these, all we can do is take the news with a pinch of salt. As soon as Capcom confirms one way or the other, though, we'll let you know.

ICYMI, we recently learned that Resident Evil 4 Remake sold another 1m copies over the past three months, making for a total of 6.48m units sold worldwide.

This makes it the fastest selling Resident Evil title "by far" - a stat tracked by Alex Aniel, writer of Itchy Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil - although the game still sits behind the likes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil: Village in terms of total sales to date.

In its recent consolidated financial results, Capcom said these more recent Resident Evil 4 sales have been supported by "ongoing promotional measures" such as free updates for the PlayStation VR2 version.