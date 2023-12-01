Resident Evil 4's free VR mode out next week

Resident Evil 4's VR mode will be released next week: 8th December.

The free DLC will be available for all PlayStation 5 owners, as the full game will be playable in VR for PSVR2.

In addition, a free demo for the mode will be available on the same day, allowing players to check out the beginning of the game and the shooting range to get a feel for the controls.

Resident Evil Village In VR Is INCREDIBLE!

The VR mode features 3D audio and new controls so guns can be fired and reloaded with natural motions. The new shooting range acts as a training ground to get to grips with the controls.

Resident Evil Village similarly received a VR mode post-release, following the success of Resident Evil 7 in VR. It impressed Digital Foundry, with John Linneman stating: "I was surprised at how well integrated this VR mode truly is. Aside from lack of physics-driven objects, this feels like a game that was built with VR in mind - and heck, maybe it was!"

Let's hope Resident Evil 4 VR is similarly successful. Below are some new screenshots.

Leon in action | Image credit: Capcom

If you're yet to play Capcom's latest remake, it will also be released on mobile on 20th December. At £57.99 it's a full priced experience, but pricey for the platform.

The game's initial release was hugely praised: it's "about as good as remakes get" reads our review.