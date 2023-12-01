Resident Evil 4's free VR mode out next week
Ashley not far away.
Resident Evil 4's VR mode will be released next week: 8th December.
The free DLC will be available for all PlayStation 5 owners, as the full game will be playable in VR for PSVR2.
In addition, a free demo for the mode will be available on the same day, allowing players to check out the beginning of the game and the shooting range to get a feel for the controls.
The VR mode features 3D audio and new controls so guns can be fired and reloaded with natural motions. The new shooting range acts as a training ground to get to grips with the controls.
Resident Evil Village similarly received a VR mode post-release, following the success of Resident Evil 7 in VR. It impressed Digital Foundry, with John Linneman stating: "I was surprised at how well integrated this VR mode truly is. Aside from lack of physics-driven objects, this feels like a game that was built with VR in mind - and heck, maybe it was!"
Let's hope Resident Evil 4 VR is similarly successful. Below are some new screenshots.
If you're yet to play Capcom's latest remake, it will also be released on mobile on 20th December. At £57.99 it's a full priced experience, but pricey for the platform.
The game's initial release was hugely praised: it's "about as good as remakes get" reads our review.